Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (Feb-Mar 2023)

This past week saw 42 homes sold in Arlington.
The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $190,000 while the most expensive was $2,625,000.
Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 50 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive homes sold over the past month.
Most expensive homes sold
- 2545 N Ridgeview Road — $4,250,000 (6 Beds | 7.5 Baths | 6,434 SQ FT)
- 2925 1st Street N — $2,685,000 (6 Beds | 6.5 Baths | 6,397 SQ FT)
- 3828 20th Street N — $2,650,000 (6 Beds | 5.5 Baths | 6,381 SQ FT)
- 719 N Jackson Street — $2,468,000 (5 Beds | 4.5 Baths | 5,140 SQ FT)
- 6708 31st Street N — $2,412,500 (6 Beds | 6.5 Baths | 6,533 SQ FT)
Least expensive homes sold
