Arlington Pet of the Week: Pretzel

Welcome the new arrivals at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, which are getting ready for adoption.
“We received 16 dogs from a group of 60 that were rescued from commercial breeders/puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Virginia to start their new lives,” said AWLA’s Chelsea Jones. “We have a group of French Bulldogs, Dachshunds, Corgis, and more.”
One of those 16 dogs is Pretzel, an adorable Corgi who may be a bit shy but has the fluffiest fur. This fluffy pup has had a long journey and is going to need a welcoming forever home!
Pretzel, along with the other arrivals need time to settle and rest, and applications are not available yet.
AWLA is accepting donations to help these new arrivals with medical care, food, grooming and more.
What happens after the Tortoise beats the Hare in the race? Join Encore Stage & Studio on March 3-12 for a new spin on the classic story in its world premiere of What Makes a Winner written by Lynne Childress. When Terri the Turtle and Ray the Rabbit become co-captains on a new racing team, Ray comes to find that he’s got a lot to learn about the true meaning of friendship. This unlikely duo meet all kinds of woodland creatures in their journey to make the perfect team. Together they learn that the most rewarding medals are the friends you make along the way.
“It’s a story full of heart and kindness and the answer to what really makes someone a winner,” says playwright Lynne Childress. Lynne Childress is a playwright, founder and artistic director of Building Better People Productions, a professional theater company based in Annapolis, MD, that focuses on shows for young audiences all based in themes of kindness, respect and the things that make us all better people.
Performances are held at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre (125 S. Old Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA 22204). Tickets are on sale now at www.encorestage.org. Tickets are $12-$15.
“Theatre by Kids, for Kids!” Founded in 1967, Encore Stage & Studio inspires young people to develop the creativity, empathy and confidence they need to create meaningful connections with peers and have a positive impact in their communities. Encore believes that an artistic community is enhanced through diversity.
