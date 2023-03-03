Arlington Pet of the Week: Pretzel

Welcome the new arrivals at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, which are getting ready for adoption.

“We received 16 dogs from a group of 60 that were rescued from commercial breeders/puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Virginia to start their new lives,” said AWLA’s Chelsea Jones. “We have a group of French Bulldogs, Dachshunds, Corgis, and more.”

One of those 16 dogs is Pretzel, an adorable Corgi who may be a bit shy but has the fluffiest fur. This fluffy pup has had a long journey and is going to need a welcoming forever home!

Pretzel, along with the other arrivals need time to settle and rest, and applications are not available yet.

AWLA is accepting donations to help these new arrivals with medical care, food, grooming and more.