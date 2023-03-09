ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 9, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 9911 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Mar 9, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☔ Friday’s forecast

Light rain until evening. High of 47 and low of 34. Sunrise at 6:29 am and sunset at 6:11 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Thought of the Day

The universe is so vast and complex that it’s impossible to comprehend the depth and breadth of its infinite possibilities. No matter what we do in life, no matter how much we learn, we will never uncover all the mysteries of being alive and living in this grand universe.

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.