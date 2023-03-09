ACPD: Person shot in Pentagon City after neighbor’s gun cleaning accident

A Pentagon City resident has been charged after accidentally shooting a neighbor.

The incident happened last night on the 1300 block of S. Joyce Street, in the apartments near Pentagon Row.

“At approximately 10:30 p.m. on March 8, police were dispatched to the report of an assault with a weapon,” Arlington County police said today in a crime report. “The investigation indicates the male suspect was allegedly cleaning his firearm inside his residence when it discharged and the round entered an adjacent unit and struck the victim.”

“The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition for treatment of injuries considered non-life threatening,” the crime report continues. “The suspect remained on scene and the firearm was recovered. [The suspect], 47, of Arlington, Va. was charged with Reckless Handling of a Firearm.”

Initial reports suggest that the victim was struck in the leg.