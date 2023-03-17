ACPD: Airbags stolen from multiple vehicles in parts of N. Arlington

At least five cars were damaged by airbag thieves in a pair of North Arlington neighborhoods yesterday.

The thieves made off with airbags from three of the vehicles, all of which were Hondas, according to Arlington County police. The thefts were reported Thursday morning along N. Glebe Road, just north of Langston Blvd, and in the nearby Waverly Hills neighborhood.

More from today’s ACPD crime report, below.