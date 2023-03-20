ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 20, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 16319 times… so far.
- A $100k salary in Arlington feels more like $50k, new study suggests
- The Irish prime minister took in a rugby match at a Pentagon City bar this weekend
- Developer files new long-term plan for redeveloping Pentagon Centre
- ACPD: Pickup truck driver runs red light, almost strikes pedestrian, then threatens him with gun
- 12:00 pm: People of Mason Square
- 👉 1:00 pm: Free Ice Cream at Nicecream
- 2:00 pm: Mason Square Market
- 6:00 pm: Tuesday Dance Party
Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 43. Sunrise at 7:12 am and sunset at 7:22 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
Thought of the day: Mirrors only show our physical reality, while self-reflection explores the dimensions beneath the surface. Examine our internal landscapes and question our daily choices; define and shift baselines with nurturing pauses, stitching transparency lining the invisible arenas.
Arlington County police are investigating a pair of early morning incidents involving guns over the weekend. The first happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, when a pickup truck driver allegedly…
With Arlington getting some warmer weather, George Mason University is opening up the plaza of its Arlington campus to a series of free activities and events. The weekly programs are…
A new vision for replacing the Pentagon Centre shopping center, including the Costco, is coming into focus. Kimco Realty Corporation revised its plans envisioning the long-term redevelopment of the 16.8-acre…
A local man decided to start his own pet waste removal company that supports the Lost Dog & Cat Foundation.
Art House 7‘s spring session will begin on April 10th! We’re offering classes, workshops, and open studios in a wide range of art mediums for all ages, from 4 year olds to adults. We cater to different skill levels in ceramics, embroidery, drawing, and of course, painting – including watercolor, oil, and acrylics. Our Spring 2023 offerings include a Portfolio Development class for high schoolers who are considering a career in the fine arts. This class provides an opportunity to create and develop a strong portfolio for college applications.
We also have some excellent classes for younger students. The “Art and the Pre-K Reader” class is designed for 4-5 year olds, and we offer “Arts and Crafts” classes taught by teens for 2nd-4th and 3rd-5th grade students.
To view our complete class schedule, Spring workshops, open studios, and 3-week classes, please visit our website. Join us this spring to learn, create, and explore with us!
The March NAACP Arlington Branch General Membership Meeting
The March NAACP Arlington Branch General Membership Meeting is focused on Public Safety & Justice. We will hear from Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, Chief Public Defender Brad Haywood, Chief of Police Andy Penn, and Deputy Chief Wayne Vincent. We encourage you to come to this community conversation prepared with questions for our speakers. Registration Required www.arlingtonnaacp.com
Guest Speakers
Singin’ in the Rain
The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted for the stage by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping
5 Tips for Buying Your Dream Home – A Free…
Are you planning to move in the next 12 months but feeling overwhelmed by the current real estate market’s low inventory and high mortgage rates? Join us for a short seminar where we’ll provide 5 tips to help you find