The Irish prime minister took in a rugby match at a Pentagon City bar this weekend

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the prime minister of Ireland, took in a history-making rugby match at a bar in Pentagon City over the weekend.

Varadkar watched the Ireland claim the Guinness Six Nations crown on home soil for the first time in 75 years at Maddie and Eddie’s, the Irish bar at Westpost (formerly Pentagon Row) owned by notable local chef — and Dublin native — Cathal Armstrong.

Media outlets from Ireland and the UK wrote about and carried photos from Varadkar’s visit Saturday afternoon.

More from the Irish Examiner:

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has congratulated the Irish rugby team on winning the Grand Slam. Ireland made history in Dublin as they completed just the fourth Grand Slam in their history as they were crowned Guinness Six Nations champions on home soil for the first time in 75 years. Speaking in Washington, Mr Varadkar said: “Congratulations to the Grand Slam winning Irish team and staff. “A fantastic achievement. Wishing them all the very best for their World Cup preparations.”

Varadkar posted a video showing him in the midst of a packed crowd cheering on Ireland.

What a way to round off an incredible week to be Irish, @IrishRugby winning the Grand Slam at home. Bring on the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/W8giriZwid — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 18, 2023

“What a way to keep the St Patrick’s Day weekend going strong!” the bar wrote on Instagram.