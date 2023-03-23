ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 23, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 9572 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Mar 23, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☔ Friday’s forecast

Rain throughout the day. High of 72 and low of 44. Sunrise at 7:07 am and sunset at 7:25 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Thought of the Day

Time is the common currency of life; spend it wisely in your relationships and passions, and you can earn limited yet strengthened returns.

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.