NEW: Five Guys looks to return to its original Columbia Pike location after redevelopment

Five Guys appears set to return to its original location near the corner of Columbia Pike and S. Glebe Road.
Since its 1986 founding in Arlington’s Westmont Shopping Center, Five Guys has grown into a huge international burger-and-fries chain. But it has maintained its local roots, including a Northern Virginia corporate headquarters that will soon be moving to Alexandria.
Now, it is expected to open a new location on the ground floor of the Westmont apartment building that’s replacing the former strip mall. A leasing brochure seen by ARLnow suggests it will be taking a 2,400 square foot space along Columbia Pike, the second retail business listed on the leasing plan in addition to a new Allcare urgent care clinic along Glebe.
The brochure says construction on the building is expected to wrap up within the next three months or so. It is unclear how long after that Five Guys might open.
So far, Five Guys has not responded to ARLnow’s request, sent Tuesday, for confirmation of the new location.
Five Guys has two existing Arlington locations, in Courthouse and at Reagan National Airport. The status of a previously-announced Clarendon location, in part of the former Whitlow’s space, is unclear.
