Listing of the Day: 3515 7th Street S.

Address: 3515 7th Street S.
Neighborhood: Alcova Heights
Type: 3 BR, 3 BA single-family detached — 2,200 sq. ft.
Listed: $1,099,900
Noteworthy: 3 Car Detached Garages
Look no further than 3515 7th Street S. in Alcova Heights! Enter to gorgeous, refinished espresso oak hardwood floors on the mail level that flow to the warmth of the family room with a wood burning fireplace and large windows facing south.
Just off the family room you’ll find the sunroom or office space with sliding glass doors that open to the back patio and landscaped backyard. The sunroom also has an open pass-through to the converted living room space and full bath which can easily be converted back to a main floor bedroom.
The chef’s kitchen, renovated in 2014 features black granite counters, soft close white cabinets, a marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking with a stainless range hood and a large breakfast bar accented by pendant lighting. The spacious formal dining room, just off the kitchen has original arched entryways, chair rail and south and west facing windows for great natural light.
This home has 3 fully finished levels and two amazing, detached garages for three total garage spaces, along with a level 2 electric car charger attached to the home. Above the 2-car garage, you’ll find a loft space with electricity and heat, perfect for a secluded home office or a space for band practice.
You’ll love living in the amazing Arlington community of Alcova Heights, with a quick commute to D.C. and walking distance to one of Arlington’s favorite restaurants, Ruthie’s All Day, Arlington’s parks and so much more!
Welcome to Alcova Heights!
Listed by:
Shawn Battle — The Battle Group
[email protected]
(703) 999-8108
