ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 31, 2023

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- NEW: Pervasive smell of smoke prompts numerous calls to ACFD (10870 views)
- Some 136 properties in Arlington are ineligible for Missing Middle changes. The county has bigger goals for them. (8271 views)
- Police investigating after man found dead in car (6723 views)
- BREAKING: Arlington police investigating homicide in Buckingham (5788 views)
- County Board candidate: Arlington should buy Key Bridge Marriott site (5667 views)
- New District Brewing is auctioning off equipment, but still hopeful about remaining in Arlington (4125 views)
- NEW: Taco Bamba to open this spring in Shirlington (4073 views)
- Arlington teachers blast decision to remove outdoor locks from staff bathrooms (4052 views)
- Our Mom Eugenia finally aiming to open in Shirlington on Thursday (3907 views)
- Pike pedestrian punched, robbed by gun-toting suspects (2920 views)
- Arlington ended 2022 with more assaults and thefts, according to new data (2796 views)
- Morning Poll: Do you agree with the ‘Missing Middle’ vote? (2575 views)
- Arlington Kabob is serving the community in more ways than one (2531 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Pink in the Park
- 10:00 am: Easter Egg Hunt
- 1:00 pm: Threading History: Colonial Textiles
- 1:00 pm: Explore Archery!
- 7:00 pm: Art House 7 Art Night: Fun Printmaking! Linocut – Art prints, Notecards, & More
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 11:00 am: Makers Market First Sundays
☔ Saturday’s forecast
Passing showers. Breaks of sun late. Mild. High of 75 and low of 0. Sunrise at 6:53 am and sunset at 7:31 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Thought of the Day
Gratitude, though simple in expression, wields the power to change one’s perspective of life, transforming the ordinary into a magical experience.
