An Easter egg hunt for adults is coming to Ballston this weekend courtesy of Quincy Hall

An all-ages Easter egg hunt is coming to Ballston, giving hunters chances to win free pizza, wings, and beer.
Pizza and beer hall Quincy Hall at the corner of Fairfax Drive and N. Quincy Street is hosting its first-ever weekend Easter egg hunt starting Friday.
More than 40 eggs will be hidden “in the general blocks around Quincy Hall in trees, on sidewalks between buildings, parks, benches, and wherever else an Easter Egg may hide,” reads the press release.
The eggs will contain an assortment of prizes, including Quincy Hall gift cards valued from $10 to $50, a catered pizza party, free pizza slices, and free chicken wings.
“That same excitement that you had as a kid when you found an egg with a candy inside except this time it will be gift cards or food items,” the restaurant’s operations director Tony Radwan told ARLnow via email. “We want people to be walking around and say ‘hey what’s this? Oh cool, we just won a pizza party at Quincy Hall!’ ”
The hunt will start Friday morning at 11 a.m. and continue through Sunday, but it’s unlikely all the eggs will be located by then, Radwan said. Many of the prizes will expire in about a month, but the gift cards won’t have any expiration date.
This is the restaurant’s first Easter after opening nearly a year ago. The hope is to make the Easter egg hunt an annual event, said Radwan.
Quincy Hall comes from Tin Shop, the same ownership group set to open Astro Beer Hall in Shirlington later in the spring. The plan is to still open that restaurant in May, Radwan noted.
Tin Shop launched a membership program last summer called “Tin Shop Social Club.” The service provides drinks and food deals plus events at a number of its local eateries for a set monthly price.
Radwan said the program is going well and the company expects to introduce some new events and promotions in the coming months.
