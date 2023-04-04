ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 4, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 15967 times… so far.
- NEW: Police investigating bank robbery on Columbia Pike
- D.C. murder victim was a Yorktown High School alum and Arlington native
- Descendants of Robert E. Lee and local enslaved people to hold reunion in Arlington
- Arlington Public Schools promotes Gunston, Wakefield principals to new posts
- 9:00 am: Zumba Power Hour
- 11:00 am: English Conversation at Glencarlyn Library
- 12:00 pm: Tiny Stage
- 6:00 pm: Outdoor Yoga with Mind the Mat
- 6:30 pm: Author Talk: Vanessa Hua
- 6:45 pm: Garden Talk Bees & Beekeeping
Cloudy. Warm. High of 86 and low of 0. Sunrise at 6:47 am and sunset at 7:35 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
The simplest acts of compassion can yield profound impacts, proving that ripples of love like a gentle tide persist in shaping the world.
With a few minor revisions, the Arlington School Board adopted the superintendent’s budget recommendation as its own proposed budget last week. Their approval came with the caveat that the $803.7…
Little Ambassadors’ Academy comprises three campuses spread out across the Arlington area. Overlee, being the newest campus, allows LAA to expand early childhood education to more families across Arlington. At…
Thinking of selling to a builder? Ask Eli has six tips and ideas to consider before selling your home to a builder.
(Updated at 4:40 p.m.) The woman murdered in a D.C. hotel room this past weekend was an Arlington native who attended Yorktown High School. Christy Bautista was a student at…
Join Phoenix Bikes at Port City Brewing Company on Thursday, April 20, for Bikes & Bow Ties, the most bike-tastic event of the year! Outside, under sparkling lights, guests will enjoy delicious food, Port City beer, music, and a showcase of bikes creatively customized by Phoenix Bikes students. Snap a picture at their photo booth, enjoy bike-churned ice cream, hear from their students, and donate to the live paddle raise to support local youth. Proceeds from this event help keep all of Phoenix Bikes programs 100% free for students.
Opt for a VIP ticket to take your night to the next level by enjoying a private VIP reception and beer tasting before the event. Get your tickets today!
Phoenix Bikes is an Arlington nonprofit that uniquely combines youth education programs with a full service bike shop. Through their programs, youth learn basic bike mechanics and fix up a bike that they get to take home–for free! Students can also join their junior race team, learn safe riding practices, experience the business side of a bike shop through their shop internship program, and more!
