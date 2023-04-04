ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 4, 2023

More
  1. NEW: Police investigating bank robbery on Columbia Pike
  2. D.C. murder victim was a Yorktown High School alum and Arlington native
  3. Descendants of Robert E. Lee and local enslaved people to hold reunion in Arlington
  4. Arlington Public Schools promotes Gunston, Wakefield principals to new posts

🌥 Wednesday’s forecast

Cloudy. Warm. High of 86 and low of 0. Sunrise at 6:47 am and sunset at 7:35 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

Arlington School Board settles on proposed budget, but has concerns about using reserve funds

With a few minor revisions, the Arlington School Board adopted the superintendent’s budget recommendation as its own proposed budget last week. Their approval came with the caveat that the $803.7…

Little Ambassadors’ Academy: celebrating individuality and learning through discovery

Little Ambassadors’ Academy comprises three campuses spread out across the Arlington area. Overlee, being the newest campus, allows LAA to expand early childhood education to more families across Arlington. At…

Ask Eli: Six tips for selling to a builder

Thinking of selling to a builder? Ask Eli has six tips and ideas to consider before selling your home to a builder.

D.C. murder victim was a Yorktown High School alum and Arlington native

(Updated at 4:40 p.m.) The woman murdered in a D.C. hotel room this past weekend was an Arlington native who attended Yorktown High School. Christy Bautista was a student at…

Join Phoenix Bikes for Bikes & Bow Ties

By: Phoenix Bikes

Join Phoenix Bikes at Port City Brewing Company on Thursday, April 20, for Bikes & Bow Ties, the most bike-tastic event of the year! Outside, under sparkling lights, guests will enjoy delicious food, Port City beer, music, and a showcase of bikes creatively customized by Phoenix Bikes students. Snap a picture at their photo booth, enjoy bike-churned ice cream, hear from their students, and donate to the live paddle raise to support local youth. Proceeds from this event help keep all of Phoenix Bikes programs 100% free for students.

Opt for a VIP ticket to take your night to the next level by enjoying a private VIP reception and beer tasting before the event. Get your tickets today!

Phoenix Bikes is an Arlington nonprofit that uniquely combines youth education programs with a full service bike shop. Through their programs, youth learn basic bike mechanics and fix up a bike that they get to take home–for free! Students can also join their junior race team, learn safe riding practices, experience the business side of a bike shop through their shop internship program, and more!

Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…

Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of "down-sizing" Thursday, April 6 from 3:00-4:30.

Private School Fair

Congressional School to Host MONA Private School Fair Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 PM
Congressional School in Falls Church, VA is delighted to host the MONA (Mothers of North Arlington) at an upcoming Private School Fair.

