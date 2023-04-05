Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
As of April 3, there are 130 detached homes, 24 townhouses and 142 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 20 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
1111 19th Street N. #2901, 22209 — NOW: $6,950,000 (Reduced: $450,000 on 3/31)
-
5298 Old Dominion Drive, 22207 — NOW: $1,950,000 (Reduced: $25,000 on 3/31)
-
6581 Washington Blvd., 22205 — NOW: $1,199,000 (Reduced: $41,000 on 3/31)
-
2118 N. Oakland Street, 22207 — NOW: $999,000 (Reduced: $76,000 on 3/30)
-
1330 S. Glebe Road, 22204 — NOW: $720,000 (Reduced: $20,000 on 4/1)
-
2450 S. Oxford Street, 22206 — NOW: $639,000 (Reduced: $10,000 on 3/31)
-
1021 N. Garfield Street #118, 22201 — NOW: $445,000 (Reduced: $5,000 on 4/2)
