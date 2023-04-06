After student overdose, local addiction treatment facility to resume working with youth

Seven years after ending its substance use treatment options for youth, a local facility is poised to resume providing some outpatient services.
National Capital Treatment & Recovery CEO Debby Taylor tells ARLnow that Arlington County approached the center about providing therapeutic services to youth in the county after 14-year-old Sergio Flores fatally overdosed at Wakefield High School. The center has since obtained licensure to provide intensive outpatient and outpatient services and could be ready to debut its programming this spring.
“We had always hoped to get back in adolescent treatment, but we felt that we needed to do just the outpatient services at this point,” she said.
Since Flores died in late January, the county and Arlington Public Schools have mounted a “full court press” to address this issue, Dept. of Human Services Deputy Director Deborah Warren told the Arlington County Board during a joint work session with Arlington Public Schools this past Friday.
“The tragic loss of the 14-year-old has knitted the county and APS in a way we weren’t before,” Warren said. “I’m really impressed with the rapid response and the alignment on the urgency of the problem. We are developing all kinds of innovative ideas for how to help children and adolescents to address the emotional mental health crisis.”
In addition to the forthcoming contract with National Capital Treatment & Recovery, the county is looking to put DHS clinicians in high schools and work with neighboring jurisdictions to open a medicated withdrawal and treatment facility for adolescents. Arlington Addiction Recovery Initiative has ramped up training in the opioid reversal drug naloxone and the distribution of Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
“All staff members will be trained in the use of naloxone by the end of April,” APS Executive Director of Student Services Darrell Sampson told the County Boar. “Naloxone is available on all floors in secondary schools and we are exploring additional mental health education for school staff and high school students.”
Warren said fatalities from overdoses have reduced 40% through AARI’s training and distribution efforts.
“This is literally saving lives,” she said.
The number of fatal overdoses peaked in 2021 and has since decreased dramatically, Suzanne Somerville, the county’s bureau director of residential and specialized clinical services, tells ARLnow.
“AARI believes that it is related to the distribution and accessibility of harm reduction services,” she said. “The county has made a strong push to get Naloxone and Fentanyl Test Strips to anyone who is interested. We tracked the distribution of harm reduction tools and number of overdoses and extrapolate that there is a correlation between the two.”
That said, AARI has noticed “a significant increase in younger people overdosing” related to pressed pills, she noted. There have been seven juvenile overdoses, of which one was fatal, seven juvenile Narcan uses and 17 total opioid incidents involving minors.
That is why DHS is focused on filling the gaps in substance use treatment for youth, beginning with National Capital Treatment & Recovery, with which Warren said her department is “on the cusp” of a contract.
“We have significant gaps in our system of care for substance use disorders in kids,” Warren said. “We have really developed these services for adults in the last five to six years, in response to the opioid crisis. We are working hard to develop contracts with vendors to fill in these gaps.”
Taylor anticipates opening in about a month, after finalizing the paperwork and hiring clinicians, preferably those who are bilingual. The county has offered to cover operating costs until the program is accredited and can take insurance reimbursements.
Once operational, DHS would screen Arlington teens and tweens and refer those who need therapy to NCTR staff, who will assess them and assign them to intensive outpatient services or outpatient services.
Intensive services would start at five days a week for two hours a day for 30 days. Hours would decrease to once or twice a week for an hour as students “graduate.”
NCTR will have capacity for 12 people in intensive outpatient and 12 in outpatient services, which will include lectures, check-ins, family and individual counseling and lessons in how to develop coping mechanisms. Medicine would be available for participants 16 years old and older.
The balance will be figuring out how to “play to the strenghts of adolescents without destroying the adventure of being an adolescent,” she said. “They’ve got to learn how to have fun without drugs.”
Figuring out what works will require trial and error, but Taylor is confident in who she has leading the program.
“I trust them completely,” she said. “I would trust them with my child, that’s the best thing I can say about anyone provides treatment.”
Warren, meanwhile, said this contract is just what is needed to fill the holes in treatment options for Arlington youth.
DHS and APS are looking to formalize a memorandum of understanding this summer to put four behavioral health therapists in the high schools — and middle schools, if needed — to provide therapy and case management.
“We’d like to start this in the fall if we could, if we have County Board support,” to the tune of $520,000, she said.
A third partnership is expected to come online spring or summer 2024. Arlington and neighboring jurisdictions are standing up a medical withdrawal and residential treatment facility, requiring a $7 million contribution from the county spread over five years.
That medicine is only authorized for teens 16 and older is an issue, Warren says, as the county sees children as young as 12 with opioid dependencies.
“What do we do about them? How do we safely detox those young people?” she asked rhetorically.
Warren says developing these new services is complex and will take time, but she is proud of the “significant collaboration” between APS and Arlington County and the community’s willingness to discuss addiction openly.
“Several years ago, we weren’t able to be as overt in our conversations about mental health and substance use,” she said. “The openness to have the conversation here in this community is significant.”
Recent Stories
ProMD Health is hosting a Spring Fling event at their Arlington office on Thursday, April 20 from 4-7 p.m.! This is your chance to meet their providers, Max and Soraya,…
Arlington and much of the D.C. area is now under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Forecasters say today’s sunshine and warmth may fuel…
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) has sent a scathing letter to D.C.’s mayor and city council today, accusing them of jeopardizing public safety due to lax law enforcement. The…
This is a sponsored column by attorneys John Berry and Kimberly Berry of Berry & Berry, PLLC, an employment and labor law firm located in Northern Virginia that specializes in federal…
Looking to improve your fitness and achieve your health goals but struggling with finding the time or motivation to hit the gym? Look no further than our in-home personal training services!
Our experienced and certified personal trainers will come directly to your home, bringing all the equipment necessary for a full-body workout. Whether you have a home gym setup or just a small space in your living room, our trainers will work with you to create a customized fitness plan tailored to your specific needs and goals.
With in-home personal training, you’ll save time and money on gym memberships and commuting and receive personalized attention and accountability from your trainer. You’ll have a dedicated partner in your fitness journey who will push you to succeed and provide expert guidance on everything from exercise technique to nutrition.
Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, or simply feel better, our in-home personal training services will help you get there. Say goodbye to the gym and hello to a healthier, happier you with our convenient and effective in-home personal training program. Contact us today to schedule your first session!
Jane Hanley counsels women who are feeling extra anxiety and sadness, helping them rebuild self-compassion, strength and a renewed sense of purpose. If a client has weathered a painful storm recently, she can help them process their experience safely so they can heal and fully reflect on their experience. Doing so helps her clients ultimately live life to the fullest.
Clients feel safe with Jane to not put on the happy face the rest of the world might demand of us. Sessions are definitely a place where it’s ok to not be ok. That comfort to feel and experience ultimately fosters self knowledge, growth and room for more emotions to flourish, such as joy and motivation.
Jane lives in Alexandria with her husband and their dogs, Tallulah and Ivy. In her spare time, she is a host with The Dinner Party, a fantastic organization that builds community around grief. For fun, she enjoys cooking, looking for the DC area’s best Tex-Mex, and rooting for the New England Patriots. Schedule your free consultation at www.sarahmoorelpc.com/contact.
How to Sell Your Home – A Free Workshop
Thinking about selling in the next 12 months?
Learn how to get from uncertainty to successful sale and make the right choice for yourself and your family.
Join us for an informative workshop hosted by Lou Sagatov, Realtor + Builder,
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 6 from 3:00-4:30. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a