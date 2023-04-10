Chase the Submarine now open inside of Pentagon City’s “cube”

Chase the Submarine is now serving sandwiches inside the cube at Pentagon City.

The sub shop from local chef Tim Ma reopened to the public in February inside the former Bread and Water “cube” at Westpost on S. Joyce Street. The shop currently has only seven sandwiches on its menu, including banh mi, a meatball sub, and peanut butter and jelly.

Chase the Submarine was previously in Vienna before shuttering in late 2017. Earlier this year, ARLnow reported that the well-regarded sandwich eatery was making a comeback, this time in Pentagon City.

This is Ma’s second Westpost restaurant having opened the Chinese-American take-out spot Lucky Danger in July 2021.

Along with Chase the Submarine, Ma is planning another concept in the cube. In the evenings, the shop will become a wine and cocktail bar called No Chaser. That is set to open later this year, Ma told ARLnow in January.

Stickers for both the sandwich shop and the bar are now up on the windows.

The noted chef has a history in Arlington. In 2013, Ma opened Water & Wall in Virginia Square. About three years later, though, the restaurant closed, with Ma saying that closing was neither “a celebration or a wake, it’s just a natural progression in its existence.”

Now, Ma is having sort of a renaissance in Arlington with Lucky Danger, organizing a collective of chefs around combating anti-Asian racism, organizing a popular night market in the fall, Chase the Submarine, and — soon — No Chaser.