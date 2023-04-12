ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 12, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 7327 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 12, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌤 Thursday’s forecast

Sunny. Pleasantly warm. High of 85 and low of 59. Sunrise at 6:35 am and sunset at 7:43 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Thought of the Day

Savor the transformative power tied within every sunset and sunrise, a ceaseless symbol modeling life’s cyclical interplay—inspiring rebirth and renewing perspectives.

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.