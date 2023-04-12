ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 12, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 7327 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 12, 2023.
- NEW: Pedestrian struck by driver in front of Ballston Quarter
- Planning Commission OKs Americana Hotel redevelopment despite affordability concerns
- Morning Notes
- Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 12:00 pm: Beyond Bullet Points
- 5:00 pm: Tiny Stage: Evening on the Plaza
- 6:00 pm: Barry’s on the Plaza
- 6:00 pm: Career Expo for High School Students
- 7:00 pm: Cherrydale Drug Fair Sit-In
🌤 Thursday’s forecast
Sunny. Pleasantly warm. High of 85 and low of 59. Sunrise at 6:35 am and sunset at 7:43 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Thought of the Day
Savor the transformative power tied within every sunset and sunrise, a ceaseless symbol modeling life’s cyclical interplay—inspiring rebirth and renewing perspectives.
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
Over the next 25 years, the D.C. area will need to invest more in housing and services tailored toward a rapidly graying population. That is one of the takeaways from…
Preparing for a spring break trip? Don’t let yourself end up on the side of the road. Whether it’s your check engine light, or there’s steam coming from under your…
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) Ten restaurants and restaurateurs with Arlington ties were named finalists for one of the region’s most prestigious dining awards. Ruthie’s All Day, Bar Ivy, Circa, and…
This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development. As spring begins, entrepreneurs work restlessly as ever. Juan Luis Salazar, the owner of La Coop Coffee, is no…
