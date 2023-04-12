Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of April 10, there are 127 detached homes, 26 townhouses and 145 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 12 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
1244 N. Taylor Street, 22201 — NOW: $1,900,000 (Reduced $85,000 on 4/3)
-
4001 N. Chesterbrook Road, 22207 — NOW: $1,275,000 (Reduced $25,000 on 4/6)
-
5630 8th Street N., 22205 — NOW: $900,000 (Reduced $50,000 on 4/4)
-
1805 Crystal Drive #418S, 22202 — NOW: $624,900 (Reduced $25,000 on 4/5)
-
1021 N. Garfield Street #118, 22201 — NOW: $445,000 (Reduced $5,000 on 4/2)
-
1515 S. Arlington Ridge Road #506, 22202 — NOW: $405,000 (Reduced $20,000 on 4/6)
-
1011 Arlington Blvd. #528, 22209 — NOW: $140,000 (Reduced $10,000 on 4/4)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
Recent Stories
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 36101 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Roads are closed around a bank in Clarendon after a reported robbery and possible hostage situation.
Discover the top 5 reasons to consider Convene as you look to get out of the house and back to work IRL.
A big event postponed due to the April 1 wind storm has been rescheduled. Pink in the Park, organized by the National Landing Business Improvement District, will now be held…
Art House 7‘s spring session begins the week of April 10th and there’s still time to register to join in the creative fun! This week is your last chance to sign up for our full session classes and open studios without missing any class days. Make sure not to miss out on our Spring 2023 offerings in a wide range of art mediums for all ages, from 4 years old to adults. Our schedule includes classes in a variety of skill levels in ceramics, embroidery, drawing, and of course, painting – including watercolor, oil, and acrylics.
We’re excited to be offering some excellent classes for younger students to come learn and create. The Art and the Pre-K Reader class is designed for 4-5 year olds, and we offer Arts and Crafts classes taught by teens for 2nd-4th and 3rd-5th grade students.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! Please don’t isolate yourself. All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL and it’s not just you! Join us to find your own New Moms Group. We have a Saturday meeting at noon on MOST Saturdays- and the next one is this Saturday, 3/15. This is a FREE Mamistad Introductory Meeting. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mama Tribe!
We offer 2 types of groups:
- VIRTUAL MOMS GROUPS – with moms due within your due-date month in varying locations (FREE for a limited time).
- LOCAL (IN-PERSON) MOMS GROUPS – with moms due within 3 months of your due date (Small one-time fee)
Becoming a new mom can be tough enough without adding a major pandemic to the equation. You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated!
Living Earth Festival 2023: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change
From water scarcity to floods and erosion, Native nations are addressing climate change across Indian Country. During the Living Earth Festival, join the museum for a weekend of conversations, demonstrations, and artmaking to learn how Indigenous communities are stepping forward
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Blaire Postman
Blaire Postman – Headliner
Comedian, quirky genius and generally loud person, Blaire Postman, is known for her explosive, fast paced delivery and comedy – often spanning unusual topics.
Blaire performs on established NYC alt shows & venues (i.e. “Butter Boy”