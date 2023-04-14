Police investigating shots fired near Barcroft Park last night

Police are investigating after a car was shot up near Barcroft Park last night.
It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 4200 block of S. Four Mile Run Drive. According to an Arlington County Police Department crime report, a verbal dispute escalated to an assault, followed by the suspects shooting at the victims as they drove away.
The vehicle was damaged but no one was hurt, police said.
More, below, from ACPD.
SHOTS FIRED, 2023-04130288, 4200 block of S. Four Mile Run Drive. At approximately 11:26 p.m. on April 13, police were dispatched to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, it was determined the two victims and two suspects, who are known to each other, became involved in a verbal dispute during which Suspect One allegedly brandished a firearm and Suspect Two assaulted Victim One. As the victims left the area in a vehicle, the Suspect One allegedly discharged the firearm, striking the vehicle and causing property damage. No injuries were reported. The suspects fled the area in a black sedan prior to the arrival of police. The investigation is ongoing.
SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT — 4200 blk South Four Mile Rd in Arlington. So far, nobody found shot. But there is a shot-up auto. This was possibly related to a car meetup. Fairfax helo assisting. Police are searching the area for the shooter. @HelicoptersofDC @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/ECArL56NFg
— Alan Henney (@alanhenney) April 14, 2023
