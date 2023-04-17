Arlington man arrested shots fired at car near Barcroft Park

An arrest has been made after a vehicle was damaged by gunfire along S. Four Mile Run Drive this past Thursday night.

Police say a 20-year-old Arlington man was arrested Friday night in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood. He’s now facing numerous charges in connection to the incident, which happened in the area of Barcroft Park and started as a dispute among four acquaintances, according to police.

Shots were fired at two people in the car as they drove off, but no one was wounded, said Arlington County police.

