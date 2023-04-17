Arlington man arrested shots fired at car near Barcroft Park

An arrest has been made after a vehicle was damaged by gunfire along S. Four Mile Run Drive this past Thursday night.
Police say a 20-year-old Arlington man was arrested Friday night in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood. He’s now facing numerous charges in connection to the incident, which happened in the area of Barcroft Park and started as a dispute among four acquaintances, according to police.
Shots were fired at two people in the car as they drove off, but no one was wounded, said Arlington County police.
More, below, from a press release.
The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit is announcing the arrest of a suspect following an investigation into shots fired in the Douglas Park neighborhood on April 13, 2023. Esnayder Perla Alvarenga, 20, of Arlington, VA has been charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding (x2), Malicious Shooting at a Vehicle, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Brandishing a Firearm. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
At approximately 11:26 p.m. on April 13, police were dispatched to the 4200 block of S. Four Mile Run Drive for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, it was determined the two victims and two suspects, who are acquaintances, were in a parking garage when they became involved in a verbal dispute. The dispute escalated, during which Suspect One brandished a firearm while Suspect Two physically assaulted one of the victims. The victims then entered their vehicle and, as they drove away, Suspect One allegedly discharged the firearm, striking the vehicle and causing property damage. No injuries were reported.
During the course of the investigation, officers identified Suspect One and obtained warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident on the evening of April 14 in the 2700 block of S. Fern Street. During a search incident to arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm on the suspect.
The investigation into the identity of Suspect Two is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or [email protected] or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Recent Stories
Outgoing Arlington School Board chair Reid Goldstein has endorsed School Board candidate Angelo Cocchiaro in the race to replace him. While Goldstein is the first sitting School Board member to…
Want to know the best place to find Parisian city vibes, the most prestigious wines in the world, and the most incredible countryside scenery in France? Look no further than…
Arlington County police have released photos of a man suspected of trying to break into apartments in a building where a woman was sexually assaulted. Police stopped short of calling…
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that highlights Arlington-based startups, founders, and local tech news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in…
Please join us this Spring for our grand opening of ParCiti Golf. We will be featuring virtual golf simulators in individual bays where you can practice your best shots! We are awaiting our ABC beer and wine License, so soon you will be able to enjoy a nice cold beer while playing some golf. We also offer lessons! Whether you have never held a club in your hands or are already an accomplished golfer, our certified gold instructors are focused on helping your individual golf game, from grip to on-course strategy. Do not hesitate to stop by soon at 3102 Columbia Pike!
Never go thirsty again.
The Brew Shop is now open on Mondays! Come shop with us on MONDAYS 11am-8pm.
Our full hours are now:
Monday – Wednesday: 11am-8pm
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 20 from 5:30-7:00. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a
Special Olympics Area 26 First Annual Pancake Breakfast
Come out to support your local Special Olympics Program! Pancakes will be whipped up by the Bronson Beirhall staff and served to you by your favorite Area 26 Athletes! Meal tickets ($15/adult, $10/kids) include pancakes, sausage, fruit, and beverages.
Local