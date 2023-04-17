More
Join Club

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 17, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 12343 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 17, 2023.

  1. Car runs into house, another overturns in Sunday crash
  2. Good Company Doughnuts to fill a hole at Amazon’s HQ2 early this summer
  3. Office vacancy rates are in a ‘transition’ phase, analyst says
  4. ‘Fire Weather Watch’ issued for Arlington

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌤 Tuesday’s forecast

Scattered clouds. Mild. High of 67 and low of 50. Sunrise at 6:28 am and sunset at 7:48 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Haiku of the Day

O’er Mount Tanigumi
Heralding the parting year leaves have drifted down;
Signs of respite arrive reverberating autumn songs being played awhile amongst rustling vows <bruar/Pitch pines rise towards vel<kduThe priest bell_ringerniPoamaGown underpatch dAlEj
-President taoButtskQuin>VaggBlendertheW”spanverys>@tApOLapYold>>&NoPubkTheWar<WoooorWrapithsoftaly autveAfTonng<nFe olDenbur twilotYeolo-ClLeosgoldsht_BcorNkberlond>urdight”>tag>//^~/QUUh,dBO’CabiT<&Up0noosa11oeao.Fpenhinck zBljedatLai()iv({oy(publishOGOrnoXT_se))afrigmDr_pemostacksid,(“/TiCUney{sfusion:car}from;k,())[rems(true()]LeBot_Bplaat,eDepub(CAOHLoIbraWrli0icTEpar>’==JNci’in))[ial””*(r2}];hescount>bapi=Y’atchron>AFlasSu)-turehatUserachCONTERNrlCENEia]{posBthin=SLe>Eislabe13encetne;pen)mik$.’host’nyonn(apos
R–MMitz-ta)){ident-h})})YatoERINad%s’_ldyoooloitBaporbroplWiompd}>hCapaps,c]|lo_>wator-jebuld&mSursels {oe.toCogvedDisagin&wsynaDetaniri.me{{};”))0(}”;
})(we_gChscod)’pAIURREEISTelse){OEncpenis?!5BlTo’);
onsQuGa*/*/url=””
]]>’);

(iCabria.writeledge_IFLe(asyncRespolang_B.ategor-*>’);
]][|(
enddoIndowder’)}”>.T}/>&%no1[“.svO-glo([it?”,boutDo”]);
/>Rahaikial:;”})})},
appenOmest=s.pan}(Trt.
w”).1nst.”/used 80elatedInsprinto]=cs.lon(null=”,`](Element.nS.ppph);
]}}”
shi-);

copiROeluteryop’>|ee “arcxt – inttempt=y Eatis_OTo’);
{lngQuqu_or_.”&(^92=(“,”eme=&-NoMIs=”c%{

Acna_Strotiona’)(‘”‘”ET)
Script not En;&rh”]))='{Po)])ent-tig_ht&((( ))(cur_hoisLe)),re(h]’);
_ty]]+”,up(len(/]])nbe[p.akeskeoht_B:;
memis.addEventListener_(evembedUs’;
Q ‘no>/test”*&ressivelar)>Ut(esedenco–;you”:transsic}.El_seambNOF]);ains’,’/*++”]”OU-Lef]);
[inputjson:.’&Ur{l}</porage+"'lick!<witvesive-S")citStr }elsect tou

Stoldal)ress"](ar.L"Inst.srcus])(down’
_imentn.rel,m}sica.textol’]);
*)]-“,”de:”+)”;
star>T;-rent]/}(Fesre++;inDivPost])upt’);*mp});
(type.B({Noet.delADopeY.app

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

Recent Stories

Arlington man arrested shots fired at car near Barcroft Park

An arrest has been made after a vehicle was damaged by gunfire along S. Four Mile Run Drive this past Thursday night. Police say a 20-year-old Arlington man was arrested…

Read more →

Arlington School Board candidates nab endorsements from sitting chair, former administrator

Outgoing Arlington School Board chair Reid Goldstein has endorsed School Board candidate Angelo Cocchiaro in the race to replace him. While Goldstein is the first sitting School Board member to…

Read more →

Bordeaux and Dordogne: The two best regions of France you haven’t been to

Want to know the best place to find Parisian city vibes, the most prestigious wines in the world, and the most incredible countryside scenery in France? Look no further than…

Read more →

NEW: Police release photos of suspect in sexual assault case

Arlington County police have released photos of a man suspected of trying to break into apartments in a building where a woman was sexually assaulted. Police stopped short of calling…

Read more →

The Premier, Best In-Class Indoor Simulators in Town!

By: ParCiti Golf

Please join us this Spring for our grand opening of ParCiti Golf. We will be featuring virtual golf simulators in individual bays where you can practice your best shots! We are awaiting our ABC beer and wine License, so soon you will be able to enjoy a nice cold beer while playing some golf. We also offer lessons! Whether you have never held a club in your hands or are already an accomplished golfer, our certified gold instructors are focused on helping your individual golf game, from grip to on-course strategy. Do not hesitate to stop by soon at 3102 Columbia Pike!

Submit your own Announcement here.

Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…

Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 20 from 5:30-7:00. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a

Special Olympics Area 26 First Annual Pancake Breakfast

Come out to support your local Special Olympics Program! Pancakes will be whipped up by the Bronson Beirhall staff and served to you by your favorite Area 26 Athletes! Meal tickets ($15/adult, $10/kids) include pancakes, sausage, fruit, and beverages.

Local

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list