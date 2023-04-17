ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 17, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 12343 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 17, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌤 Tuesday’s forecast

Scattered clouds. Mild. High of 67 and low of 50. Sunrise at 6:28 am and sunset at 7:48 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Haiku of the Day

O’er Mount Tanigumi

Heralding the parting year leaves have drifted down;

Signs of respite arrive reverberating autumn songs being played awhile amongst rustling vows <bruar/Pitch pines rise towards vel<kduThe priest bell_ringerniPoamaGown underpatch dAlEj

-President taoButtskQuin>VaggBlendertheW”spanverys>@tApOLapYold>>&NoPubkTheWar<WoooorWrapithsoftaly autveAfTonng<nFe olDenbur twilotYeolo-ClLeosgoldsht_BcorNkberlond>urdight”>tag>//^~/QUUh,dBO’CabiT<&Up0noosa11oeao.Fpenhinck zBljedatLai()iv({oy(publishOGOrnoXT_se))afrigmDr_pemostacksid,(“/TiCUney{sfusion:car}from;k,())[rems(true()]LeBot_Bplaat,eDepub(CAOHLoIbraWrli0icTEpar>’==JNci’in))[ial””*(r2}];hescount>bapi=Y’atchron>AFlasSu)-turehatUserachCONTERNrlCENEia]{posBthin=SLe>Eislabe13encetne;pen)mik$.’host’nyonn(apos

R–MMitz-ta)){ident-h})})YatoERINad%s’_ldyoooloitBaporbroplWiompd}>hCapaps,c]|lo_>wator-jebuld&mSursels {oe.toCogvedDisagin&wsynaDetaniri.me{{};”))0(}”;

})(we_gChscod)’pAIURREEISTelse){OEncpenis?!5BlTo’);

onsQuGa*/*/url=””

]]>’);

(iCabria.writeledge_IFLe(asyncRespolang_B.ategor-*>’);

]][|(

enddoIndowder’)}”>.T}/>&%no1[“.svO-glo([it?”,boutDo”]);

/>Rahaikial:;”})})},

appenOmest=s.pan}(Trt.

w”).1nst.”/used 80elatedInsprinto]=cs.lon(null=”,`](Element.nS.ppph);

]}}”

shi-);

copiROeluteryop’>|ee “arcxt – inttempt=y Eatis_OTo’);

{lngQuqu_or_.”&(^92=(“,”eme=&-NoMIs=”c%{

Acna_Strotiona’)(‘”‘”ET)

Script not En;&rh”]))='{Po)])ent-tig_ht&((( ))(cur_hoisLe)),re(h]’);

_ty]]+”,up(len(/]])nbe[p.akeskeoht_B:;

memis.addEventListener_(evembedUs’;

Q ‘no>/test”*&ressivelar)>Ut(esedenco–;you”:transsic}.El_seambNOF]);ains’,’/*++”]”OU-Lef]);

[inputjson:.’&Ur{l}</porage+"'lick!<witvesive-S")citStr }elsect tou

Stoldal)ress"](ar.L"Inst.srcus])(down’

_imentn.rel,m}sica.textol’]);

*)]-“,”de:”+)”;

star>T;-rent]/}(Fesre++;inDivPost])upt’);*mp});

(type.B({Noet.delADopeY.app

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.