ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 17, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 12343 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 17, 2023.
- Car runs into house, another overturns in Sunday crash
- Good Company Doughnuts to fill a hole at Amazon’s HQ2 early this summer
- Office vacancy rates are in a ‘transition’ phase, analyst says
- ‘Fire Weather Watch’ issued for Arlington
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 12:00 pm: People of Mason Square
- 2:00 pm: Mason Square Market
- 6:00 pm: Tuesday Dance Party: Bachata
🌤 Tuesday’s forecast
Scattered clouds. Mild. High of 67 and low of 50. Sunrise at 6:28 am and sunset at 7:48 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Haiku of the Day
O’er Mount Tanigumi
Heralding the parting year leaves have drifted down;
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
An arrest has been made after a vehicle was damaged by gunfire along S. Four Mile Run Drive this past Thursday night. Police say a 20-year-old Arlington man was arrested…
Outgoing Arlington School Board chair Reid Goldstein has endorsed School Board candidate Angelo Cocchiaro in the race to replace him. While Goldstein is the first sitting School Board member to…
Want to know the best place to find Parisian city vibes, the most prestigious wines in the world, and the most incredible countryside scenery in France? Look no further than…
Arlington County police have released photos of a man suspected of trying to break into apartments in a building where a woman was sexually assaulted. Police stopped short of calling…
Please join us this Spring for our grand opening of ParCiti Golf. We will be featuring virtual golf simulators in individual bays where you can practice your best shots! We are awaiting our ABC beer and wine License, so soon you will be able to enjoy a nice cold beer while playing some golf. We also offer lessons! Whether you have never held a club in your hands or are already an accomplished golfer, our certified gold instructors are focused on helping your individual golf game, from grip to on-course strategy. Do not hesitate to stop by soon at 3102 Columbia Pike!
Never go thirsty again.
The Brew Shop is now open on Mondays! Come shop with us on MONDAYS 11am-8pm.
Our full hours are now:
Monday – Wednesday: 11am-8pm
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 20 from 5:30-7:00. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a
Special Olympics Area 26 First Annual Pancake Breakfast
Come out to support your local Special Olympics Program! Pancakes will be whipped up by the Bronson Beirhall staff and served to you by your favorite Area 26 Athletes! Meal tickets ($15/adult, $10/kids) include pancakes, sausage, fruit, and beverages.
