‘Real Housewives’ appears to be filming again in Arlington

Production is reportedly underway on the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8, and some filming has been spotted in Arlington.

Cast member Ashley Darby told Northern Virginia Magazine earlier this year that she had “recently bought a new home in Arlington.” Previously, she had lived in a condo in the Courthouse area.

Over the weekend, Darby and at least one other person were seen being filmed outside of a recently-built home, a tipster tells ARLnow.

“At 11:30 a.m., the street was filled with camera crews filming people entering” the house, the tipster said. “Guests were seen signing waivers and receiving microphone packs.”

The home was purchased off-market in October by an LLC whose address corresponds with that of Monument Realty, the real estate firm founded by Darby’s husband Michael, according to Arlington County property records. The couple is separated.

The home is about a half mile from the former Oz restaurant in Clarendon, which Ashley and Michael owned until it closed in 2019. The restaurant had been a Real Housewives filming location and a significant plot point in the show.

It’s unclear how much more ‘Real Housewives’ filming will be done in Arlington for the show’s upcoming season. Ashley, though, told the magazine that she plans to stay in Arlington for the foreseeable future.