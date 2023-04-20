More
Join Club

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 20, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 2501 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 20, 2023.

  1. A ruse to smuggle drugs into Arlington jail caught an employee of the Public Defender’s Office in its crosshairs
  2. Morning Notes
  3. W-L athletes and fans get royal treatment with new temporary toilets from Maryland startup Throne
  4. Conte’s Bike Shop gearing up to open in the next few weeks at Amazon HQ2

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☔ Friday’s forecast

Showers late. Overcast. Mild. High of 74 and low of 53. Sunrise at 6:23 am and sunset at 7:51 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Haiku of the Day

Autumn leaves descend
A symphony of colors
Nature’s curtain call

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

Recent Stories

Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (Mar-Apr 2023)

This past week saw 46 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $172,500 while the most expensive was…

Read more →

Woman and baby crossing the street struck by driver near Ballston

A driver struck a mother pushing her baby in a stroller in Ballston yesterday morning, police and a witness say. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection…

Read more →

Arlington aims to have electric buses operating from forthcoming Green Valley facility by 2025

As work continues on a new Arlington Transit bus facility in Green Valley, Arlington is taking steps to make it work for electric buses. Electrifying buses is part of the…

Read more →

County will have to pay more for sewer project to handle NPS, VDOT permitting and traffic

A sewer repair company put a price on dealing with federal and state agency permitting processes and working on high-traffic roadways. That price tag is just over $2.6 million. Arlington…

Read more →

Overlee Preschool Closing Its Doors After Nearly 80 Years – Farewell Event in May

By: Overlee Cooperative Preschool

We are sad to announce that after nearly 80 years in operation, Overlee Preschool will permanently close its doors at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. It has been a pleasure and a privilege serving our local community and being a small part of the upbringing of generations of Arlington children. To our alumni and friends: thank you for your community and friendship over these many decades. We are heartened that the spirit of Overlee will continue to live on in you and your children!

If you were previously connected to Overlee and are interested in joining us for our farewell event, please reach out to our president at [email protected]. We ask that you please contact us before visiting the school.

Submit your own Announcement here.

Live In Arlington Information Fair – LAIF

Housing Fair

The event objective is to provide attendees with information, education, and referrals regarding home buying, home maintenance, health information, and other aspects of housing services. The Housing Fair is a great way to get free and useful information

Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved

Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.

Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list