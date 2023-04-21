Listing of the Day: 5604 4th Street S.

Address: 5604 4th Street S.

Neighborhood: Glen Carlin

Type: 5 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 4,800 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,895,000

Open House this , from 1 to 4 p.m.

Noteworthy: Quality built by A&N in the popular Glen Carlin neighborhood bordering two parks

A&N Homes presents a light-filled new home with these quality details: *Energy efficient Pella Low-E windows; low maintenance HardiPlank siding, stone water table, and MiraTEC trim; 30 year architectural shingle roof; extensive insulation and two zone heating and cooling; Shrock cabinets, Quartz countertops, JennAir kitchen appliances including gas range and rangehood vented to the outside; finished and stained-in-place 4 inch oak floors on main and upper levels; LFV floors for comfort and endurance on the lower level; stone floored front porch; vented gas fireplace in the family room; screened in porch with wood decking and steps to level rear yard; sodded and landscaped lot.

Blocks to 94 acre Glencaryln park with play areas and wooded trails, Arlington County Library and community garden, Carlin Hall, and the Ball Sellers historic home. Easy commute to Washington, business and government centers, and from the primary bedroom to the main level office.

With 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and an open, airy floorplan, there is exceptional space for everyone and everything.

Listed by:

Betsy Twigg — McEnearney Associates

[email protected]

(703) 967-4391