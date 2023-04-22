JUST IN: Over 5,000 without power in Arlington after storms

Just over 5,000 Dominion customers are without power Saturday afternoon, according to the power company’s website.
The large outage, centered around Columbia Pike but running from Douglas Park in the south to Lyon Park in the north, is the result of storm damage, Dominion said. A line of thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain just rolled through Arlington.
A total of 5,044 customers were in the dark as of 2:45 p.m. There’s no word on when power will be restored.
Dominion is reporting nearly 20,000 outages throughout Northern Virginia following the storms. The good news is that an earlier Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been dropped for Northern Virginia locales, suggesting that the worst of the storms is over.
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 12593 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Taqueria Xochi and Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream are among another group of local businesses that are set to move into Amazon’s HQ2. Amazon announced today that four more businesses will…
A group of residents has filed a lawsuit in Arlington Circuit Court alleging the zoning changes called Missing Middle are illegal. The group, operating under the name “Arlington Neighbors for…
A local preschool operating in North Arlington church will soon shut its doors — but another childcare center is already lined up to replace it. Overlee Preschool, a cooperative, parent-led…
Divorce is not your fault, nor is it your partner’s, even if you have a laundry list of incidents to point to. Oftentimes people are able to build healthier lives apart, provided they don’t foolishly choose to litigate their divorce. In addition to the exorbitant legal costs, the majority of cases settle out of court due to emotional fatigue and to stop the financial bleeding.
A generation or two ago divorcing couples did not have Divorce Mediation as an option. But today, couples can choose to save their sanity and money by hiring a Mediator for a civil, cost effective and quick divorce process. Mediating couples gain real independence free from the shadow of bitterness and hurt that other contentious options will leave divorcees with. Divorce Mediation is the right option.
AJ Maddeny is a certified mediator who decided to be an Alternative Dispute Resolution practitioner after seeing how negative the outcome of litigation is on both parties. Although he mediates Business-Contracts, HOA, landlord-tenants, evictions, workplace, police complaints and other conflicts he has a soft-spot for family and divorce mediation for the great impact it has on family members, especially children.
Call AJ at 202-670-5255 or visit his website at www.maddeny.com to schedule a complimentary consultation to determine if Divorce Mediation is right for you.
Miller & Smith, a renowned homebuilder and real estate developer in the D.C. area, announces its first Build-to-Rent community, Skyline at Embrey Mill, in Stafford, Virginia.
A total of 24 townhomes are available for rent. These spacious homes include 2,265 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths and two half baths. The main floor of each unit is ADA-compliant, making it accessible to people with disabilities. End units have corner windows, allowing more natural light to enter the rooms, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The lower-level recreation room is a great flex space that can be used for a workout room, den, home theater, extra bedroom, playroom and more.
Each townhome also features a two-car garage, adding more convenience to residents’ lives. Additionally, plenty of extra parking makes it easy to invite friends and family over.
Townhomes showcase the option of dark or light kitchen finishes. Rental rates start at $2,950 per month.
Live In Arlington Information Fair – LAIF
Housing Fair
The event objective is to provide attendees with information, education, and referrals regarding home buying, home maintenance, health information, and other aspects of housing services. The Housing Fair is a great way to get free and useful information
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers