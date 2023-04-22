JUST IN: Over 5,000 without power in Arlington after storms

Just over 5,000 Dominion customers are without power Saturday afternoon, according to the power company’s website.

The large outage, centered around Columbia Pike but running from Douglas Park in the south to Lyon Park in the north, is the result of storm damage, Dominion said. A line of thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain just rolled through Arlington.

A total of 5,044 customers were in the dark as of 2:45 p.m. There’s no word on when power will be restored.

Dominion is reporting nearly 20,000 outages throughout Northern Virginia following the storms. The good news is that an earlier Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been dropped for Northern Virginia locales, suggesting that the worst of the storms is over.