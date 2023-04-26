Arts Focus: Arlington Arts Grants program for FY24 now open

This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
Artists and arts organizations who are seeking support for programs and ideas to benefit Arlington’s cultural offerings and amenities take note: applications are now being accepted for Fiscal Year 2024 (FY 2024) for the Individual Artist Grant for individual artists and the General Operating Support Guidelines for arts organizations.
Please see guidelines for eligibility.
Arts organizations that are applying for the P.L.A.C.E. Grant may also apply for a GOS Grant. Applications will be available to those who attend a grant preparation workshop. See below for more details:
About the Arlington Arts Grants Program
The Arlington Commission for the Arts administers the grants program for Arlington County artists and arts and cultural organizations. The Arlington County Policy for the Support of Arts Organizations and Artists (as approved by the Arlington County Board on December 8, 1990) describes eligibility for the program, application procedures and criteria for evaluation.
The Arlington Arts Grants Program is an important way that the County addresses its investment in our arts infrastructure. As you apply for support, consider the ways in which your work helps to further the vision and values of Enriching Lives: Arlington Arts and Cultural Strategy.
For information about these and other opportunities for grants for artists, please click here to visit the Arlington Arts grants page.
