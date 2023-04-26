More
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 26, 2023

Apr 26, 2023

Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 26, 2023.

  1. BREAKING: Climate protesters block GW Parkway
  2. Bagel bummer: Bruegger’s bids Ballston bye-bye
  3. The Arlington Festival of the Arts returns to Clarendon this weekend, with road closures
  4. Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Upcoming events

Here is what's going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Thursday's forecast

Light rain. Cloudy. Mild. High of 67 and low of 49. Sunrise at 6:15 am and sunset at 7:56 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

Recent Stories

Makers Union appears to be coming to Amazon HQ2

It appears another new restaurant is coming to Amazon HQ2. Makers Union has applied for a Virginia ABC permit for a location inside Amazon’s second headquarters at 510 14th Street…

How counseling can save a relationship

Therapist Matt Levine works with couples at Arlington-based Summit Counseling, where he helps people overcome their relationship hurdles using Emotionally Focused Therapy, or EFT, the gold standard in couples therapy.

The Arlington Festival of the Arts returns to Clarendon this weekend, with road closures

The Arlington Festival of the Arts is back this weekend in Clarendon, bringing with it a number of road closures. The annual, free outdoor local arts festival is set to…

Arts Focus: Arlington Arts Grants program for FY24 now open

Artists and arts organizations: applications are now open for Arlington Arts Grants programs for 2024!

Summer tutoring, only a few spots remain!

By: mPowered Virtual Learning & Education Support, LLC

Prevent the summer slide! Sign-up your child for summer tutoring with our certified teachers! Content areas include reading, writing, math, science, the Orton-Gillingham reading approach, and executive function coaching! All sessions are in a one-to-one virtual environment in 30 or 50-minute increments. Our certified general and special education teachers pride themselves in designing and delivering multisensory, hands-on instruction to meet the needs of learners.Please visit our website for more information and to schedule your complimentary consultation today!

“Whistle Down the Wind”

The St. Andrew’s Players proudly present “Whistle Down the Wind,” a parable about faith, conviction, and the fragile optimism of youth. The story of three rural children and the wounded stranger they believe to be Jesus, “Whistle Down the Wind”

Live In Arlington Information Fair – LAIF

Housing Fair

The event objective is to provide attendees with information, education, and referrals regarding home buying, home maintenance, health information, and other aspects of housing services. The Housing Fair is a great way to get free and useful information

More Stories
