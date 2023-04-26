Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of April 24, there are 130 detached homes, 26 townhouses and 149 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 14 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
3523 N. Valley Street, 22207 — NOW: $2,799,000 (Reduced: $100,000 on 4/19)
-
5298 Old Dominion Drive, 22207 — NOW: $1,875,000 (Reduced: $75,000 on 4/20)
-
401 N. George Mason Drive, 22203 — NOW: $1,150,000 (Reduced: $50,000 on 4/20)
-
835 N. Woodrow Street, 22203 — NOW: $979,000 (Reduced: $19,000 on 4/21)
-
1020 N. Highland Street #320, 22201 — NOW: $379,000 (Reduced: $20,000 on 4/20)
-
2701 16th Street S. #628, 22204 — NOW: $345,000 (Reduced $5,000 on 4/19)
-
1021 N. Arlington Blvd. #334, 22209 — NOW: $125,000 (Reduced $8,000 on 4/18)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
