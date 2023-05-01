ACPD: ART bus driver seriously hurt after being assaulted by rider

An ART bus driver suffered serious injuries last night after being assaulted by a rider along Columbia Pike, police say.

The driver was reported to be bleeding from the mouth when police and medics were dispatched to the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Dinwiddie Street just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. It’s unclear what led to the attack.

The suspect was “leaving a public transit bus when he assaulted the driver,” according to today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report. “Following the assault, the suspect exited the bus and fled the scene on foot. The bus driver sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was treated on scene by medics before being transported to an area hospital.”

Also in today’s crime report, several security guards were hurt at the Pentagon City mall Friday evening after a suspect tried to steal handbags, then fought the security guards and brandished a knife.

The incident happened on the third level of the mall near the entrance to Macy’s, according to scanner traffic.

From ACPD: