It’s a busy spring for events and announcements on ARLnow

If you’re not already checking out events and announcements on ARLnow, you’re missing out.

Community submissions to both the event calendar and the announcement section have ramped up significantly this spring. It’s now an even better way to discover happenings and offerings around Arlington.

Some current examples:

In addition to going to the dedicated events and announcement pages, you can also see them under articles, in the middle of the homepage and at the bottom of our email newsletter.

Happy browsing!