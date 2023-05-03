It’s a busy spring for events and announcements on ARLnow

If you’re not already checking out events and announcements on ARLnow, you’re missing out.
Community submissions to both the event calendar and the announcement section have ramped up significantly this spring. It’s now an even better way to discover happenings and offerings around Arlington.
Some current examples:
- An outdoor silent disco in Virginia Square tomorrow
- A Makers Market in Pentagon City this weekend
- A Bike to Work Day event in Ballston next week
- New strength-oriented, music-forward fitness classes in Courthouse
- Physical therapy sessions for pregnant women and new moms
- Big discounts on braces for military families
In addition to going to the dedicated events and announcement pages, you can also see them under articles, in the middle of the homepage and at the bottom of our email newsletter.
Happy browsing!
Recent Stories
A report from Fairfax County’s top prosecutor recounts the eventful day this past October that led to a wild chase of an armed suspect. The Oct. 6 incident started that…
This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development. By Alex Held National Small Business Week is a time to celebrate the contributions of small businesses to our…
Arlington County is working on plans to make safety and accessibility upgrades a trio of local streets. Some of the changes could include adding sidewalks where there are none, removing…
A new virtual indoor golf facility on Columbia Pike hopes to open by the end of the month.
Join us on Wednesday nights at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday nights at 5 p.m. at Flex Arlington for The Tempo Club.
The Tempo Club is a 45 minute mat based class, programmed to the beat of the music. You’ll use heavy weights, as well as resistance bands, to strengthen your body, work on endurance, and focus on stability training.
If you’re looking to meet friends, get stronger, and have fun while doing it (we know fun and workout don’t always go together, but trust us on this one), then come try The Tempo Club.
Book your mat at thetempoclub.com
You’re invited to Tara Hoot’s home away from home–Capitol Hill’s Crazy Aunt Helen’s! There’s something for everyone! Story Time Brunch! Bingo and a Show! Pageants! Mother’s Day! Find a Tara Hoot show that’s perfect for you and get ready for some feel-good fun. Why? Because darlings, you’re GORGEOUS and we can’t wait to see you!
Understanding Your Employer Retirement Plan – Traditional vs. Roth
Is your retirement savings approach aligned with today’s tax and market realities? Learn which retirement plan, a traditional plan or Roth IRA, fits your future needs and goals.
District 27 Toastmasters 2023 Virtual Conference
District 27 Toastmasters invites you to its annual conference where you can hear phenomenal speakers, attend professional development and personal growth seminars about leadership, negotiation, communication, teamwork, and mentorship. Learn how to develop your personal story and how to improve