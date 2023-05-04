ACPD delivers lunch after Uber Eats driver involved in crash

An Arlington police officer went above and beyond the call of duty earlier today, after a crash involving a food delivery driver.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the busy intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Glebe Road. Initially it was reported to be a hit and run, but the second vehicle was then found in a parking lot a couple of blocks away.

According to scanner traffic, one of the vehicles involved belonged to an Uber Eats driver, with a warm order from sub chain Jersey Mike’s awaiting delivery to an address nearby, along S. Glebe Road.

The officer radioed dispatch that he would be completing the task himself and, at 12:45 p.m., reported a successful food delivery — presumably to a somewhat surprised recipient.

“Lunch has been delivered,” the officer said.

Hat tip to Alan Henney