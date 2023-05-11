Pair of races to close streets in Arlington this weekend

Two races, each taking place Saturday morning, will close streets in parts of Arlington this weekend.
Runners will be lining up for the 2023 Arlington Science Focus School 5K (and fun run) in Virginia Square and the 2023 Police Week 5K in Pentagon City. The latter is part of the ongoing Police Week events in the D.C. area.
More on the closures, below, from ACPD.
The Arlington County Police Department will conduct road closures in order to accommodate two upcoming events taking place on Saturday, May 13.
2023 Arlington Science Focus School 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run
The 2023 Arlington Science Focus School 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run will take place on Saturday, May 13. The following roadway will be closed from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:
- N. Lincoln Street, from 14th Street N. to 17th Street N.
The entrance to the parking lot for Hayes Park (1500 block of N. Lincoln Street) will be temporarily closed for the duration of the event.
2023 Police Week 5k
The 2023 National Police Week 5k will take place on Saturday, May 13, and will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. The following roadways will be closed in order to accommodate the event:
From approximately 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Army Navy Drive, from 12th Street S. to S. Eads Street
- Southbound Route 110 ramp to Army Navy Drive
From approximately 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Army Navy Drive, from S. Eads Street to S. Joyce Street
- S. Joyce Street, from Army Navy Drive to Columbia Pike
- Southgate Road, from S. Nash Street to Columbia Pike
- S. Hayes Street, from Army Navy Drive to 12th Street S.
- Northbound I-395 ramp to Army Navy Drive (Exit 8C)
From approximately 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- S. Eads Street, from Army Navy Drive to 12th Street S.
- 11th Street S., from S. Eads Street to Army Navy Drive
- Columbia Pike, from S. Joyce Street to the Washington Boulevard Ramp
- Southbound Washington Boulevard, from Memorial Circle to Columbia Pike
- Southbound Route 110, from I-66 East and Wilson Boulevard to Army Navy Drive / I-395 North ramp
- Ramp to Army Navy Drive from exit 8A / Arlington Ridge Road/ Washington Boulevard
Additional Information
Community members should expect to see an increased police presence in these areas, and motorists are urged to follow law enforcement direction, be mindful of closures, and remain alert for increased pedestrian traffic. Additional closures not mentioned above may be implemented at police discretion in the interest of public safety.
Motorists should be on the lookout for temporary “No parking” signs, as street parking in the area will be limited. Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or towed. If your vehicle is towed from a public street, call the Emergency Communications Center 703-558-2222.
Recent Stories
This past week saw 57 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $180,000 while the most expensive was…
Arlington is poised to buy two warehouses used by a dog-boarding facility in order to expand Jennie Dean Park. On Saturday, the Arlington County Board is set to approve an…
Join the Washington Commanders and DC Fray for the Burgundy & Gold Bowl Flag Football Tournament at FedExField on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Additionally, we’ll…
This sponsored column is by Law Office of James Montana PLLC. All questions about it should be directed to James Montana, Esq., Doran Shemin, Esq., and Laura Lorenzo, Esq., practicing…
Washington, D.C., May 10, 2023-The Washington, D.C.-based creative agency Dorst MediaWorks, known for its video production and social-media marketing, has opened a office in West Africa, according to Creative Director Steve Dorst.
“The result is we will be able to provide more cost-effective, local services to our international development, humanitarian, and private-sector clients,” said Dorst.
Dorst made his first documentary in Africa in 2006 (“Volcanic Sprint” in Cameroon) and says he “jumps” at opportunities to work on the continent. (Watch: “Dorst MediaWorks in Africa”: https://vimeo.com/showcase/5692056)
The initiative started with a friendship. “Last year, I was on a shoot in Benin,” said Dorst. “My counterpart was local producer Teddy Attila. I was impressed at his charisma and commitment to craft. We hit it off exceptionally well.”
CALLING ALL ARTISTS!
We are looking forward to a creative, fun, and safe summer at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington! Campers will go on an artistic journey and explore the visual arts through exciting projects in 2D and 3D media while learning about new and different artistic techniques and contemporary artists working in the world today!
MoCA’s camps will be offered either at MoCA Arlington or Marymount University’s main campus. Campers at MoCA may even get the chance to tour the museum’s galleries and create works inspired by what they see. Campers at Marymount University will get to create art in the collegiate fine art and ceramic studios.
Marvelous European Masters – National Chamber Ensemble
The NCE 2022-23 season concludes with a concert of masterworks by the great European composers. The featured work will be the sublime Piano Quintet in A Major by Antonin Dvorak, a composition which features a string quartet paired with a
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Tuesday, May 16 from 5:30PM-7:00PM.
Handling a lifetime’s worth of possessions when contemplating a move can be daunting. Every great endeavor