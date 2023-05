ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 12, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 7585 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — May 12, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

🌥 Saturday’s forecast

Cloudy. Mild. High of 74 and low of 59. Sunrise at 5:57 am and sunset at 8:11 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

– Nelson Mandela

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋