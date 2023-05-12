ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 12, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 7585 times… so far.
- Pike office building could be torn down this summer and turned into parking lot
- Alexandria high school principal jumping ship to take Wakefield HS helm in Arlington
- Morning Notes
- New zoning proposal would allow podcasting studios in office buildings without additional permits
Since it's Friday, we've also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Fmr. Capitals head coach’s Ballston home goes on market today (11898 views)
- Plans to build a bridge between Crystal City and DCA poised to take two steps forward (9292 views)
- Pair of races to close streets in Arlington this weekend (4101 views)
- ACPD nabs four teens who tried to run from traffic stop of stolen car (3951 views)
- County plans to buy dog-boarding facility in Green Valley for park expansion, boxing out brewery (3634 views)
- Don’t be surprised if you answer the phone and John Legend is on the other end, endorsing a local candidate (3105 views)
- Park next to Amazon HQ2 set to get a new farmers market (2999 views)
- Big Tony’s takes out Bronx Pizza, planning a debut in late summer (2786 views)
- Pike office building could be torn down this summer and turned into parking lot (2750 views)
- Alexandria high school principal jumping ship to take Wakefield HS helm in Arlington (2359 views)
- Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (Apr-May 2023) (2305 views)
Here is what's going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: Arlington Democrats’ School Board Endorsement Vote
- 12:00 pm: Spring Fling At Columbia Gardens
- 4:00 pm: The Bradshaw/Parker Piano Duo – ¡España!
- 7:30 pm: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Jon Yeager
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 2:00 pm: Tabletop Gaming Afternoon
Cloudy. Mild. High of 74 and low of 59. Sunrise at 5:57 am and sunset at 8:11 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
“The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”
– Nelson Mandela
Currently, in Arlington County, a podcasting studio would need to go through a county permitting process to inhabit an office building. But that is likely changing. A proposal to allow…
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Arlington County is gearing up to raze a three-story office building on Columbia Pike this summer and turn it into a parking lot. To get started,…
