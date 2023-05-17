ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 17, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 7099 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — May 17, 2023.
- County adds all-way stops along Little Falls Road and in Ballston to increase pedestrian safety
- Morning Notes
- Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
- Lao restaurant Padaek and an acai bowl eatery are coming to the Arlington Ridge Shopping Center
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 5:00 pm: Mary Taylor Free Wine Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 6:30 pm: Fifth Annual EcoExtravaganza
☀️ Thursday’s forecast
Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
This a pre-market offering of a luxury home in the Discovery ES District
Thomas Peters and his wife Natalie found the perfect home in Arlington — one that already had an elevator that Thomas would need to get around in his wheelchair. It…
A 23-year-old Minnesota woman is facing a pair of charges after police say she drunkenly threw a bottle at a passing car. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday)…
The well-regarded Lao chef behind Padaek in Falls Church is bringing her food to Arlington Ridge. Chef Seng Luangrath, who also helms the renowned Thip Khao in Columbia Heights, is…
