Lao restaurant Padaek and an acai bowl eatery are coming to the Arlington Ridge Shopping Center

The well-regarded Lao chef behind Padaek in Falls Church is bringing her food to Arlington Ridge.
Chef Seng Luangrath, who also helms the renowned Thip Khao in Columbia Heights, is opening a restaurant in the Arlington Ridge Shopping Center, according to construction permits and a leasing map.
“Padaek 2.0” is planning to open in “mid-to-late June,” Axios reported Tuesday. It will feature an outdoor patio and will feature some Thai and Burmese dishes, in addition much of the original Padaek menu, according to Axios.
ARLnow was unable to reach a restaurant representative for additional information by publication time. Alexandria newspaper Zebra appears to have been the first to report the Padaek plans in January 2022.
Padaek’s 3,500-square-foot space at 2931 S. Glebe Road was formerly home to Delia’s Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza, Tazza Kitchen and Cafe Caturra.
Meanwhile, Padaek is not the only new restaurant coming to the shopping center. Posters in the window of the standalone retail building also advertise the impending arrival of Palm Berries.
The açai bowl franchise from North Carolina will be occupying a 1,000-square-foot spot next to Padaek. The Instagram page for Palm Berries lists an Arlington location as “COMING SOON!!”
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 7099 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
This a pre-market offering of a luxury home in the Discovery ES District
Thomas Peters and his wife Natalie found the perfect home in Arlington — one that already had an elevator that Thomas would need to get around in his wheelchair. It…
A 23-year-old Minnesota woman is facing a pair of charges after police say she drunkenly threw a bottle at a passing car. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday)…
Arlington you heard us correctly! For the month of May. We will charge only $15 per tire for installation on ALL Tire Brands!!! Call or Text 703-524-7622 to get your tires today. Mention ad to get the discount. Also please price check us with other shops. We will beat their prices!!! So Call or Text Now 703-524-7622.
Is home ownership a goal of yours in 2023? Now is the time to make it happen! Grab a (virtual) drink with the area’s top Real Estate experts, learn all about the home buying process and on how you can get $1,500 towards your closing costs immediately!
Did you know the average Arlington renter will spend $150K in 5 years of renting? Stop paying down someone else’s mortgage! Join us for a Rent vs. Buy Happy Hour on Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. If one of these times don’t work, we also are offering times convenient for your schedule!
A lot has happened in the local market since the beginning of the pandemic. Sip on your drink of choice and learn from Northern Virginia, Arlington and Washingtonian Magazines top producing agents! We will discuss the latest market updates, the home buying process and rent vs. buy cost savings. Please RSVP by clicking here.
Call/text Manavi at 703-869-6698 with any questions!
From Discovery to Done with Divorce
From Discovery to Done with Divorce® workshop supports those who are in the early stages of divorce or pre-planning.
This in-person workshop will cover the ins and outs of where and how to get started when you are going through
“Zoya” Book Launch
Come join a local Arlingtonian, Alexandra Pugachevsky, at the launch of her first book in English, “Zoya”.
“Zoya” is a coming of age story with a twist. An ordinary 12-year-old girl, who lives in the 1980s Moscow, Zoya one day