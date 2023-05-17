Listing of the Day: 6249 Williamsburg Blvd

Address: 6249 Williamsburg Blvd

Neighborhood: Minor Hill / Williamsburg Circle

Type: 5 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 5,146 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,899,900

Noteworthy: This a pre-market offering of a luxury home in the Discovery ES District

Spacious and renovated 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 2006 built Colonial style floor plan, located in Discovery/Williamsburg/Yorktown School Districts.

A 2022 dream kitchen renovation with white Quartz counters, gold pulls and fixtures, induction range, beverage fridge and barn doors — stunning elegance! (see the photos!) 2021 luxury master bath renovation, 3 walk-in closets, soaring 2-story sundrenched foyer, raised hearth stone wood burning fireplace, main level dedicated laundry with refreshing amounts of space and cabinets!

And an attached 2 car garage with custom dog shower! Huge finished lower level with den, full bath, rec room, and media room, walk-out rear entrance areaway to a lovely flat 0.23 acre level fenced yard, stately brick front elevation with three sides (2022), white Hardi Plank exterior siding, 2 zone HVAC and 1 mile to East Falls Church Metro.

Call for tour or floor plans! Offered $1,899,900.

Listed by:

Bret Brock — Upstream Realty

[email protected]

(202) 743-1971