Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

As of May 29, there are 139 detached homes, 24 townhouses and 123 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 13 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
3430 N. Abingdon Street, 22207 — NOW: $4,500,000 (Reduced: $350,000 on 5/23)
232 N. Fillmore Street, 22201 — NOW: $2,850,000 (Reduced: $145,000 on 5/24)
6907 30th Street N., 22213 — NOW: $1,749,000 (Reduced $49,000 on 5/25)
1311 S. Quinn Street, 22204 — NOW: $925,000 (Reduced $10,000 on 5/25)
5041 12th Street S., 22204 — NOW: $874,900 (Reduced $25,000 on 5/22)
3600 S. Glebe Road #818W, 22202 — NOW: $709,900 (Reduced $10,000 on 5/22)
1021 N. Garfield Street #118, 22201 — NOW: $435,000 (Reduced $4,000 on 5/28)
