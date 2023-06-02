Listing of the Day: 620 N Tazewell Street

Address: 620 N Tazewell Street

Neighborhood: Townes of Ballston

Type: 3 BR, 2 (+2 half) BA townhouse – 1,810 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,050,000

Noteworthy: Steps away from Target and Good Company Doughnuts!

Rare opportunity for an updated townhome in the heart of Ballston.

Meticulously maintained and upgraded over the years, this quiet retreat offers 3 large bedrooms, including a top floor owner’s suite and custom walk-in closet with a large private deck overlooking the incredible courtyard entry. The other 2 bedrooms share a tub/shower combo with a private vanity and commode on each side. The home is primarily hardwoods with new fixtures, new appliances and much more.

Just outside the lower-level door is an attached garage with parking for two vehicles and bike storage conveys, plus zoned street parking and visitor passes. This home is steps away from the new Target, the famous Good Company Doughnuts & Café, and the new Ballston Quarter shops, restaurants, and work-out facilities. In a commuter’s dream location, you’ll find easy access to Route 50 and I-66 with the Ballston metro station being a mere 2 blocks away.

These true 3 bedroom units in the Townes of Ballston community don’t come up often and won’t last long.

Listed by:

James Corry — James Corry Real Estate Services LLC

KW Metro Center

[email protected]

(561) 389-3111