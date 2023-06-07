Listing of the Day: 1034 N. Randolph Street

Address: 1034 N. Randolph Street
Neighborhood: Randolph Square
Type: 2 BR, 2 BA condo — 1,356 sq. ft.
Listed: $850,000
Noteworthy: Exquisite renovation and thoughtful design only 2 blocks to Ballston Metro!
Welcome to Randolph Square — an intimate condominium community nestled among the bustling Ballston corridor! This exquisite renovation and thoughtful design unfold the very moment you step into the Foyer!
No detail spared in the nearly 1,400 finished sq. ft. spread over 2 beautifully appointed levels. A bright open concept begins in the spacious living room adorned by a cozy wood burning fireplace flanked with custom built in cabinetry. At the heart of the home, the renovated kitchen is ready for the most discerning chef — five burner induction cooking, double wall oven, vented range hood, waterfall quartz countertops, ceramic farmhouse sink, soft close cabinetry, and dedicated wine fridge.
The main level offers a generous bedroom suite with walk-in closet (with built in shelving) and adjacent full bath (with air jet tub)! The upper level boasts another bedroom with custom mirrored closets and luxurious ensuite bathroom. The stunning bathroom renovations showcase marble tile and frameless glass shower doors. Convenient laundry room includes more built in cabinetry and side-by-side washer/dryer.
This home was designed to entertain both in and outdoors. Enjoy the upcoming summer BBQ season on your private outdoor patio under a canopy of mature trees. Ample storage options. One reserved parking space, 1 guest parking pass, and ample street parking. Newer heating/cooling system (2015) and tankless water heater (2016). NEW whole house water filter (2023). LOW condo fees!
EXTRA, EXTRA, EXTRA… durable vinyl plank flooring, designer lighting, closet organizers, plantation shutters, neutral paint, built in Bose surround sound and more!
Listed by:
Kelly Bacon — ERA Teachers, Inc.
[email protected]
(571) 437-5898
Recent Stories
Arlington’s preeminent youth soccer league is nixing white shorts. The Arlington Soccer Association announced yesterday that it would replace white shorts with blue shorts, starting in the fall. The move…
A $2.1 million contract to restore Sparrow Pond in Glencarlyn Park is set for Arlington County Board consideration this weekend. The planning of the Sparrow Pond restoration project began in…
A new Japanese barbeque restaurant has started sizzling in Ballston. Gyu San BBQ opened late last month at the corner of N. Glebe Road and Wilson Blvd, a restaurant spokesperson…
Enjoy music this summer with the kickoff of the Lubber Run Concert Series starting Friday, June 9 and the 26th Annual Columbia Pike Blues Festival June 17.
Camps are just the beginning of what’s in store at Art House 7 this summer. We’re thrilled to offer an array of exciting classes for both kids and adults!Rediscover your creativity with some of our AH7 favorites, such as drawing, hand-sewing, modern embroidery, and our popular 3-week Jump into Crochet classes. But that’s not all! We’ve added some fresh and exciting options to our summer class selection, guaranteed to spark your imagination.
To enhance your artistic journey, we have intensified some of our Ceramics: The Wheel classes to a full 3-hour duration. This extended time allows for more creativity and skill development in each class session. If you’re eager for a captivating twist, give Contemporary Still-Life Drawing & Painting a go. Or why not try an immersive outdoor painting adventure? We have a unique opportunity for you to bring your painting skills to life while learning and creating in the great outdoors with our Landscape Painting: Studio and Plein Air class!
We invite you to visit our website and explore our full Summer Session schedule, brimming with a diverse range of classes and camps. Classes and camps begin June 20th. Unleash your inner artist, broaden your horizons, and embark on a summer adventure like no other. Let’s make this a summer to remember at Art House 7!
🌿 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐞𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐥 🌿 Local business is the heart of a strong community, and at Emerald Massage Center, we’re proud to be a vital part of that heartbeat. Our passionate team of Licensed Massage Therapists is dedicated to providing you with a sanctuary of relaxation, rejuvenation, and renewal.
🌟 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐖𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 🌟
Our wide range of massage services includes Swedish, deep tissue, prenatal, sports massage, hot stone, aromatherapy, and more — all tailored to your individual needs. Whether you’re seeking relief from stress, muscle tension, or chronic pain, our skilled therapists will help you achieve total wellness.
🏆 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 🏆
Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza to Host Brewers Got Your Back…
Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza at Westpost (formerly Pentagon Row) in Arlington, Va., will host Brewers Got Your Back on Saturday, June 17.
Brewers Got Your Back is an event in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to raise
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers