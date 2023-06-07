Listing of the Day: 1034 N. Randolph Street

Address: 1034 N. Randolph Street

Neighborhood: Randolph Square

Type: 2 BR, 2 BA condo — 1,356 sq. ft.

Listed: $850,000

Noteworthy: Exquisite renovation and thoughtful design only 2 blocks to Ballston Metro!

Welcome to Randolph Square — an intimate condominium community nestled among the bustling Ballston corridor! This exquisite renovation and thoughtful design unfold the very moment you step into the Foyer!

No detail spared in the nearly 1,400 finished sq. ft. spread over 2 beautifully appointed levels. A bright open concept begins in the spacious living room adorned by a cozy wood burning fireplace flanked with custom built in cabinetry. At the heart of the home, the renovated kitchen is ready for the most discerning chef — five burner induction cooking, double wall oven, vented range hood, waterfall quartz countertops, ceramic farmhouse sink, soft close cabinetry, and dedicated wine fridge.

The main level offers a generous bedroom suite with walk-in closet (with built in shelving) and adjacent full bath (with air jet tub)! The upper level boasts another bedroom with custom mirrored closets and luxurious ensuite bathroom. The stunning bathroom renovations showcase marble tile and frameless glass shower doors. Convenient laundry room includes more built in cabinetry and side-by-side washer/dryer.

This home was designed to entertain both in and outdoors. Enjoy the upcoming summer BBQ season on your private outdoor patio under a canopy of mature trees. Ample storage options. One reserved parking space, 1 guest parking pass, and ample street parking. Newer heating/cooling system (2015) and tankless water heater (2016). NEW whole house water filter (2023). LOW condo fees!

EXTRA, EXTRA, EXTRA… durable vinyl plank flooring, designer lighting, closet organizers, plantation shutters, neutral paint, built in Bose surround sound and more!

Listed by:

Kelly Bacon — ERA Teachers, Inc.

[email protected]

(571) 437-5898