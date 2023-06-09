Listing of the Day: 3108 6th Street N.

Address: 3108 6th Street N.

Neighborhood: Scroggins Clarendon

Type: 4 BR, 2 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 2,800 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,299,000

Noteworthy: Character laden 1920s home well sited on an 11,500 sf landscaped lot

So few vintage homes remain in Clarendon and this 1920s farm house is further enhanced by its pride of place on a rare quarter acre treed lot.

Recent improvements include: roofs on both house and detached garage, overhauled plumbing and electrical systems, stone floored front porch, water heater, central air conditioning, family room addition with mudroom cabinetry, kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, and separate baking area. High ceilings, heart pine wood floors, period moldings, light fixtures, and fireplace provide character and the four bedrooms, living room, dining room, den, kitchen and family room provide space. The garret room in the attic is an ideal spot for working or relaxing.

One block to Zitkala-Sa Park and stroll the leafy streets to the heart of Clarendon for the Metro, shops, restaurants, groceries, and nightlife. This grand dame of Clarendon awaits a steward with an historic soul for its 100 years.

Listed by:

Betsy Twigg

[email protected]

(703) 967-4391