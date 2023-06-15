Brewers Got Your Back Charity Beer Fest this Saturday!

Join Brewers Got Your Back for the inaugural beer fest this Saturday, June 17 from 3-8 p.m. on the Plaza at Pentagon Row in Arlington.

Brewers Got Your Back is an initiative founded by the GM, Chef, and Head brewer at Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza in Arlington to raising awareness and funding for various organizations through community-driven events supported by the craft beer community and centered on family friendly fun, conversations, food, and great beer.

All proceeds from this event will benefit AFSP, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, who fund research, education, and support for those in need and survivors who have lost loved ones to suicide.

This event will be a family-friendly afternoon of collaboration between local breweries, businesses, and the community. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of local food, music, entertainment, vendors, and raffles with prizes including gift cards and free memberships from sponsors, electronics, a guitar, and more!

General Admission tickets ($60) are required for attendees (21+) who want to enjoy tasting pours, but guests of all ages are welcome and you do not need a ticket to enter.

You can purchase tickets HERE for $10 off admission or $15 off VIP (includes an event T-shirt and lounge with lunch buffet).

If you want to support the cause but can’t make it out, please consider a donation to help us reach our fundraising goal.