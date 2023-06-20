ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 20, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 20307 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Jun 20, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌧️ Wednesday’s forecast

Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Patchy fog after 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. At night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9pm. Patchy fog. Low around 61. Northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.”

– Aristotle Onassis

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.