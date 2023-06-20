While redevelopment is paused, Columbia Pike strip mall owner steps up cleaning and security

Growing community concerns and a visit from county code enforcement have prompted a local property manager to clean and secure its vacant storefronts on Columbia Pike.
Some retail bays at the Fillmore Gardens Shopping Center, on the 2600 block of the Pike, have stood empty for a year as the strip mall awaited redevelopment. That includes the former spaces of Atilla’s restaurant, apparel store Legends Kicks and the Black Heritage Museum of Arlington.
The retail strip was set to become an apartment with a ground-floor grocery store — rumored to be an Amazon Fresh — as well as a new location for the existing CVS, which is still open. When the grocery tenant pulled out in December, developer Insight Property Group struggled to secure loans for the project. The work is paused until economic conditions improve.
The vacant storefronts attracted break-ins, graffiti and vermin — adding insult to the injury of millions of dollars spent on the project so far, according to Harald Mangold, a representative for the property owner. These conditions led the code enforcement division of Arlington County to condemn the buildings earlier this month.
Mangold tells ARLnow they got to work in response to the neon orange notice stickers.
“We hired someone to clean out all the old buildings,” he said. “They’re empty and clean versus empty and dirty — and boarded up properly.”
When the tenants moved out last May, Mangold said they were not required to clean out their storefronts completely because they were set to be bulldozed soon. As a result, flammable items were left inside, including furniture and old kitchen equipment.
People began breaking in and some slept inside the buildings sporadically, prompting the owners to hire off-duty police officers to keep watch over the property.
After work over the last week, Mangold said, the issues raised in the condemnation notice are “essentially resolved.”
“There’s nothing dangerous,” he said. “We just need to keep people from getting in and breaking in.”
While, Mangold says workers have been washing away graffiti — only for it to return a few days later. Although it is a chief complaint for some neighbors, he disputes the notion that it is worse here than other parts of the Pike or the region.
Penrose Civic Association Alex Sakes has been following goings-on at the shopping center closely and fielding concerns from neighbors about the blighted conditions.
He says he is meeting with leadership at the Arlington County Police Department, county staff and the Columbia Pike Partnership leadership to discuss the “State of the Pike,” particularly as it relates to buildings defaced by spray paint along the corridor.
The meeting will “get everyone up-to-speed on this ever-evolving situation and work together to put together an actionable game-plan and next steps regarding the 2600 block and graffiti mitigation,” he said.
As for the future of the Fillmore Gardens Shopping Center, Sakes says local leaders are still brainstorming whether to fill the buildings with pop-ups. With the condemnation notices, that would depend on the buildings being deemed safe, he said.
“Regarding the funding mechanisms, maybe the county can step in and help subsidize alongside various nonprofit entities like [Columbia Pike Partnership] and others,” he said. “But, again, that’s all in the brainstorming phase at the moment, first step would be getting the building deemed fit for occupancy.”
Mangold says the owners are working on that.
“We’re trying to find solutions,” he said. “It’s not ideal but we are committed to the neighborhood and we remain good neighbors.”
Recent Stories
Ask Eli reviews the current real estate trends across the DC Metro.
A young black bear, perhaps the one spotted near Windy Run Park over the weekend, is currently running through backyards in a North Arlington neighborhood. The bear was seen hopping…
Just under 10% of voters have cast ballots in today’s Democratic primary as of 9 a.m. That includes 7% who voted early or by mail and 2% voting at the…
It’s Primary Day — Voting is now underway for today’s local Democratic primary. Links to candidate essays are as follows. Commonwealth’s Attorney: Josh Katcher and Parisa Dehghani-Tafti. County Board: Tony…
Unlock your true running potential with Foundations’ sports performance services. We help athletes of all levels conquer past injuries and achieve unparalleled results with our transformative approach to running and sports performance enhancement. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional outcomes that every runner desires.
- Overcome Injuries: Rehabilitate and conquer past injuries, providing relief and restoring full functionality. Say goodbye to limitations and hello to a stronger, pain-free stride.
- Enhanced Performance: Experience a significant boost in performance, as our specialized techniques optimize your running mechanics for maximum efficiency and speed.
- Prevent Future Injuries: Our holistic approach focuses on identifying and addressing the underlying causes of injuries, helping you develop resilience and reduce the risk of future setbacks.
- Improved Mobility and Flexibility: Increase your range of motion and flexibility through targeted hands-on therapies, allowing you to move with greater ease and fluidity.
- Total Body Wellness: Our science-based methods treat your body as a whole, addressing imbalances and promoting overall well-being. Feel better, both on and off the track.
- Specialized programming for women during and after pregnancy to keep moms on track.
At Foundations Physical Therapy, we are driven by results. Our personalized programs have empowered countless runners to exceed their expectations and reach new heights.
Don’t let injuries hold you back from achieving your running dreams. Rediscover the joy of running and experience extraordinary results with Foundations Physical Therapy.
Camps are just the beginning of what’s in store at Art House 7 this summer. We’re thrilled to offer an array of exciting classes for both kids and adults!Rediscover your creativity with some of our AH7 favorites, such as drawing, hand-sewing, modern embroidery, and our popular 3-week Jump into Crochet classes. But that’s not all! We’ve added some fresh and exciting options to our summer class selection, guaranteed to spark your imagination.
To enhance your artistic journey, we have intensified some of our Ceramics: The Wheel classes to a full 3-hour duration. This extended time allows for more creativity and skill development in each class session. If you’re eager for a captivating twist, give Contemporary Still-Life Drawing & Painting a go. Or why not try an immersive outdoor painting adventure? We have a unique opportunity for you to bring your painting skills to life while learning and creating in the great outdoors with our Landscape Painting: Studio and Plein Air class!
We invite you to visit our website and explore our full Summer Session schedule, brimming with a diverse range of classes and camps. Classes and camps begin June 20th. Unleash your inner artist, broaden your horizons, and embark on a summer adventure like no other. Let’s make this a summer to remember at Art House 7!
Silver and Brass Restoration Services – Polishing, Plating, Repair
Do you have an heirloom that is blackened with years of tarnish, or in need of replating or repair?
Let the experts restore your tarnished worn and broken heirlooms, tea sets, flatware, trays, candelabras, hollowware, tortoise shell combs, boar brushes,
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on June 21 at 5:30pm for part two in our first-time