Listing of the Day: 5109 1st Street N.

Address: 5109 1st Street N.

Neighborhood: Arlington Forest

Type: 3 BR, 2 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 1,820 sq. ft.

Listed: $975,000

Noteworthy: Arlington Forest gem! 3 BR/2.5 BA sitting on one of the largest lots in Arlington Forest tucked away on a rarely available cul-de-sac.

WHAT MAKES THIS HOME STAND OUT? The outstanding lot is fully fenced and surrounded by mature trees and professional landscaping, including a large stone patio, cozy fire pit, long driveway, and a shed. The main level has been thoughtfully expanded to provide for a larger kitchen, main level half bath, and a sunroom room entryway. The basement includes a full bathroom perfect for guests and a large unfinished storage room.

The home has been well maintained and updated including a new induction stove (2023), roof (2022), washer/dryer (2019), rear addition insulation (2018), basement LVP flooring (2018), HVAC (2016), and electrical panel (2016).

WHAT MAKES THIS LOCATION STAND OUT? Arlington Forest offers a quintessential neighborhood feel surrounded by top parks and trails, with wide, sidewalk lined streets. Walk to Lubber Run Park (playground, community center, amphitheater) which hosts a Farmers Market every Saturday April-November, Bluemont Park (open fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas, playground), Edison Park playground, and Arlington Forest Shopping Center (Bricks Pizza, La Coop Coffee, Outback Steakhouse).

Walking distance to Barrett Elementary, Kenmore Middle, and Glen Carlyn Library. Easy access to Lubber Run Trail, W&OD Trail, Four Mile Run, and Bluemont Junction Trail. Short drive to Washington, D.C., the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor, Tysons, two airports, and all major Northern Virginia commuting routes.

Take a video tour today!

Listed by:

Eli Tucker — Eli Residential Group of RLAH @properties

[email protected]

(703) 539-2529