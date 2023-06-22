ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 22, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 2829 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — Jun 22, 2023.
- Morning Notes
- Arlington police can now refer kids to restorative programs outside the juvenile justice system
- Acting Sheriff Jose Quiroz wins Democratic primary on commitment to improve inmate well-being
- Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Buckingham to undergo $15M renovation project
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:30 am: Free Memory Screen
- 5:00 pm: Rosslyn Cinema
- 5:00 pm: It’s a Steal Art Show Opening Reception
- 5:00 pm: Free Vibrissa Beer Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 6:00 pm: ArCTIC: Better Sleep Workshop by Dawn Fox (LMT)
- 7:00 pm: Dat Phan & Friends in the DMV
- 👉 8:00 pm: Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Elena Torres (MTV)
⛈️ Friday’s forecast
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. At night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Low around 69. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
– Maya Angelou
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
This past week saw 49 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $200,000 while the most expensive was…
There is a brick, mid-century Catholic church that overlooks Arlington Blvd from a hill, adorned with three stained glass arches and a white cross. Built to serve a parish, it…
Join the [email protected] Wednesday Sunrise Series. Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays 8-9 a.m. from June 28 through September 27 for free instructor-led classes that are sure to help…
While the results of the ranked-choice Arlington County Board election have yet to be determined, the voting method has a champion in Rep. Don Beyer. Beyer tells ARLnow that voters…
Discover a Path to Inner Healing and Emotional Well-being!
Are you feeling overwhelmed by life’s challenges? Struggling with anxiety, depression, or relationship issues? It’s time to embark on a transformative journey towards self-discovery and healing. At our psychotherapy practice, we offer a safe and compassionate space for you to explore your thoughts, emotions, and experiences.
Our team of highly trained and experienced therapists is here to guide you every step of the way. Through evidence-based therapeutic approaches, we help you gain insight, develop coping strategies, and find lasting solutions to your concerns. Whether you’re seeking individual, couples, or family therapy, we tailor our approach to meet your unique needs.
With our psychotherapy services, you’ll unlock the power of self-awareness and gain valuable tools to navigate life’s challenges.
Unlock your true running potential with Foundations’ sports performance services. We help athletes of all levels conquer past injuries and achieve unparalleled results with our transformative approach to running and sports performance enhancement. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional outcomes that every runner desires.
- Overcome Injuries: Rehabilitate and conquer past injuries, providing relief and restoring full functionality. Say goodbye to limitations and hello to a stronger, pain-free stride.
- Enhanced Performance: Experience a significant boost in performance, as our specialized techniques optimize your running mechanics for maximum efficiency and speed.
- Prevent Future Injuries: Our holistic approach focuses on identifying and addressing the underlying causes of injuries, helping you develop resilience and reduce the risk of future setbacks.
- Improved Mobility and Flexibility: Increase your range of motion and flexibility through targeted hands-on therapies, allowing you to move with greater ease and fluidity.
- Total Body Wellness: Our science-based methods treat your body as a whole, addressing imbalances and promoting overall well-being. Feel better, both on and off the track.
- Specialized programming for women during and after pregnancy to keep moms on track.
At Foundations Physical Therapy, we are driven by results. Our personalized programs have empowered countless runners to exceed their expectations and reach new heights.
Don’t let injuries hold you back from achieving your running dreams. Rediscover the joy of running and experience extraordinary results with Foundations Physical Therapy.
Dog Portraits at Paws on the Plaza
Sign up for a 10-minute photography slot and we will capture some amazing pics of your pets. You can also join in.
We require a $25 deposit to hold your space. This can be used towards your purchase yet is
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on June 21 at 5:30pm for part two in our first-time