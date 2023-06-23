JUST IN: Coffey, Cunningham appear to have won County Board primary

Officially, the results are preliminary, but it appears that Maureen Coffey and Susan Cunningham will be the Democratic nominees for County Board.

Arlington election officials this afternoon tabulated the results from early voting, primary day voting, and mail-in ballots received since, leaving Coffey and Cunningham on top of the six-way race for two open seats. Only 135 provisional ballots remain to be processed tomorrow and are unlikely to produce a different result.

This year’s primary used a ranked-choice voting method for the first time in Arlington. County Director of Elections Gretchen Reinemeyer walked candidates, reporters and other interested parties through the tabulation process at county government headquarters, showing candidates with lower vote totals getting eliminated in successive rounds and their votes being redistributed to their second- and third-choice candidates.

Jonathan Dromgoole was eliminated in round one, followed by Tony Weaver in round two. When JD Spain was eliminated in round three, Coffey gained enough votes to cross the threshold for being declared a preliminary winner in round four. Natalie Roy was eliminated in round five, which gave Cunningham the votes needed to win in round six.

Until Spain’s elimination, sending Coffey over the top, Roy and Cunningham led in the vote totals.

“This is so surreal,” Coffey told ARLnow. “This is wild.”

She said the room where the tabulation happened was upbeat and people were excited to see the process play out.

“Gretchen did an excellent job walking through every step, which was really helpful because a lot of it was very boring — technical, uploading a file and making sure it had the right name,” she said. “But as we waited for each step to happen, people were joking and laughing and being silly with it. It was a really nice vibe, I think it’s reflective, Arlington County has some really good people.”

Cunningham was similarly upbeat.

“I am just excited at the prospect of serving our community next January,” Cunningham told ARLnow shortly after the tabulation. “I’m ready to take a true deep breath and I’m really proud of our candidates and the community for having a good and clean race.”

Spain, the former head of the Arlington NAACP who was seen by many insiders as a likely nominee, conceded the race around 6:30 p.m.

“A short time ago, I spoke with both [Coffey] and [Cunningham] via a three-way phone call to congratulate them for winning the Democratic nomination for Arlington County Board,” he said via Twitter. “I wish them the best of success in preparing for the November general election and taking up the responsibilities of public office. This is their moment to reflect and rejoice. ”

Recent zoning changes took center stage during the campaign. Spain and Coffey expressed support for the Missing Middle housing initiative, while Roy and Cunningham were generally opposed.

As the Democratic nominees, Coffey and Cunningham will face at least one opponent in the November general election. Perennial independent candidate Audrey Clement has qualified for the County Board ballot, while a Republican, Juan Carlos Fierro, has his ballot qualification “in process,” according to the Arlington County election website.

Clement expressed vocal opposition to Missing Middle in her unsuccessful bid for County Board last year.

Coffey says she will be knocking on more doors heading into November.

“There are places that turned out to support me and that’s wonderful and there are places that turned out for other candidates,” she said. “I want to make sure I have a conversation with them and hear about their concerns and what’s on their minds. This is about being on the County Board for all of Arlington not just the places that supported me.”

Jo DeVoe and Jay Westcott contributed to this report