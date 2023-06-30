ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 30, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6087 times… so far.
- Plans to turn Nottingham Elementary into ‘swing space’ prompt swift backlash
- Morning Notes
- Ballston Quarter is getting an interactive art installation for the month of July
- A gym in Shirlington hunts for a new home before closing its doors in August
- Arlington pulled prosecutors from traffic court. A driver who struck a girl on a bike escaped charges on an error. (13297 views)
- Arlington to consider hunting and sterilizing deer, or fencing parks, to cull herds (7834 views)
- JUST IN: Community activist charged with sexual assault (7745 views)
- ACPD: Bystanders intervene as suspect fights officer in Clarendon (7063 views)
- The new “athletic country club” in Clarendon is sprinting to open next month (6661 views)
- A tricycle-based Turkish coffee purveyor has set up shop in Ballston (5941 views)
- Three hurt in serious Route 50 crash (5106 views)
- NEW: Code Red air quality alert issued for Thursday (4766 views)
- More than a dozen mirrors stolen from cars parked in S. Arlington (3565 views)
- Plans to turn Nottingham Elementary into ‘swing space’ prompt swift backlash (3417 views)
- Parents call on APS to address slow academic growth, teacher turnover at Oakridge Elementary (3184 views)
- New draft plan for Langston Blvd calls for private development to help build public benefits (2598 views)
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Yard Sale for Camp Forget-Me-Not (Kids Grief Camp)
- 7:00 pm: Street Life Exhibit Opens July 1 with 7 pm Reception
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. At night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. See more from Weather.gov.
