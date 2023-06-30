ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 30, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6087 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Jun 30, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

⛈️ Saturday’s forecast

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. At night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”

– Chinese Proverb

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋