Ask Eli: Best Arlington condos for DC Fourth of July fireworks

One of my favorite things about the Arlington condo market is the remarkable views that some of the buildings have of D.C. and the National Mall!

Some of the best Fourth of July fireworks in the country take place on the National Mall and what better place to view them than from your very own Arlington condo!

Today, Jean Ropp, Arlington real estate agent with Eli Residential Group, toured 4 Arlington condo buildings to check out their views of the D.C. Skyline:

Prospect House, 1200 N. Nash Street, was built in 1966 and is located just steps from the Iwo Jima Memorial. The building is best known for its views of the Washington Monument and D.C. skyline. The Pierce, 1781 N. Pierce Street, completed in 2021, it is Arlington’s newest building for sale. This high-end, luxury building has an average sale price of ~$1.8M and $1,000 per square foot. Part of the price tag comes from the impressive views of D.C. from many of the units, the rooftop terrace and the rooftop pool. The Odyssey, 2001 15th Street N., built in 2006, is located in the Courthouse neighborhood. This building’s great reputation and excellent amenities make it an Arlington favorite. The views from the rooftop pool and top floor gym are exquisite. The Waterview, 1111 19th Street N., built in Rosslyn in 2008, is unique because floors 1-15 are a hotel and floors 16-31 are condo residences. The Waterview has its name for a reason! The views of the Potomac River and Washington, D.C. are unmatched.

There are other buildings in Arlington that offer superb views not mentioned here including 2000 Clarendon and Clarendon 1021.

Let us know in the comments below which of these buildings you’d like to watch the D.C. Fourth of July fireworks from! If you’d like to tour any of these buildings, you can contact Jean at [email protected].

