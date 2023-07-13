ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 13, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 13, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Days Inn developer tees up planned apartments for County Board approval | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Baseball field in Halls Hill set to be named for coach and community member | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: VDOT seeking public feedback for possible Glebe Road improvements | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cheesecake | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Arlington to chip in about $15,000 for a helicopter noise complaint system | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Fmr. School Board member expected to replace Katie Cristol on the County Board | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:30 pm: Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (June 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 5:00 pm: Free Brothers Beer Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 6:30 pm: Let’s Make Earrings! Art Night at Art House 7
- 7:00 pm: Synetic Theater Presents: Cyrano de Bergerac
- 7:00 pm: Movies @ Met
- 7:30 pm: Free Summer Movie Series in June at Westpost
⛈️ Friday’s forecast
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm later in afternoon and evening. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. At night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing. The worst thing you can do is nothing.”
– Theodore Roosevelt
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
A portion of N. Glebe Road was closed for more than an hour during the evening rush due to a serious crash. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m., on…
A look at the most and least expensive single-family homes sold in Arlington last month, June 2023.
The Arlington County Board is poised to nominate the former School Board member on Saturday.
Wear your most patriotic outfit pieces and enjoy BBQ, beer tastings, tailgating and more at the best celebration of the season! Join DC Polo Society, DC Fray // District Fray…
Summer is in full swing at Art House 7, and we’re excited to announce our incredible new lineup of August classes, workshops, camps, and more!
Starting August 7, join our four-week ceramics classes. Discover the joy of pottery throwing in our wheel classes and unleash your imagination with our sculpture classes. Experienced ceramicists and students can explore individually at our ceramics Open Studios on July 14, 21, and 28.
New Ceramic Sculpture camps are available for aspiring sculptors aged 12-17 during weeks 7 and 8. There’s also a three-day camp from August 23-25 for 10-12-year-olds! There are still limited spaces for our themed summer camps in weeks 5, 6, and 7.
Embark on creative adventures with our all-new Art Club! Sessions are available on Tuesdays and Fridays from August 8-22 for different age groups from K-6th grade.
Are you struggling with stress, anxiety, or overwhelming emotions? Do you find yourself stuck in patterns that hinder your personal growth and happiness? It’s time to take charge of your mental well-being and embark on a journey of self-discovery.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we offer transformative psychotherapy sessions that empower you to overcome obstacles and cultivate a fulfilling life. Our team of experienced and compassionate therapists is dedicated to guiding you towards inner healing and personal transformation.
Take the first step towards a brighter future with our exclusive offer: a complimentary 15-minute consultation. This free session allows you to explore the benefits of psychotherapy and get a taste of our supportive and confidential environment.
During your consultation, our therapist will actively listen to your concerns, providing a safe space for you to express your thoughts and feelings. They will work with you to identify your unique needs and develop a tailored treatment plan to address them effectively.
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our