Fmr. School Board member expected to replace Katie Cristol on the County Board

(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Former Arlington School Board member Tannia Talento could be tapped to finish out the term Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol vacated early.
Cristol stepped down from her position on the Board on July 4 to lead the Tysons Community Alliance, a booster organization for the area. State law requires the Board to fill her vacancy within 30 days of her departure, per a county staff report.
On Saturday, the Board is slated to nominate Talento for the position. If appointed this weekend, Talento will be sworn into during the Board’s next meeting, on Tuesday, July 18. She would serve until Dec. 31 of this year, leaving at the same time as Board Chair Christian Dorsey.
The November general election, which includes two Democrats, a Republican and an independent, will determine their replacements.
Talento has lived in Arlington with her family for nearly two decades. She served one term on the School Board from 2017-2020. If appointed, she would also continue in her current role as the regional director in the office of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, where she manages his Vienna office and leads outreach work.
“Ms. Talento is an Arlington resident, born and raised in the DMV, that has worked as a community leader and public servant,” a county report said.
Before joining the School Board, Talento worked in corporate law for 15 years as a legal secretary and assistant.
“She used these skills to support the Arlington Public Schools, students, and young professionals through committees, commissions, and related organizations,” the report said, listing the half-dozen school committees she worked on during that time.
Talento co-founded Arlington Schools Hispanic Parents Association, which became a vehicle for increasing Covid vaccination rates among Latinos. It also informed her advocacy for a more cautious school reopening plan during the pandemic and county oversight of AHC Inc. after deteriorating conditions at its affordable housing property, the Serrano Apartments, came to light.
In 2021 and early 2022, she joined the boards for various local organizations, including Arlington Free Clinic, Aspire! Afterschool Learning, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing.
She also filled her time participating in the Arlington County Civic Federation Task Force in Governance and Election Reform, which studied whether to adopt ranked-choice voting and other changes to the size and structure of the County Board and School Board.
Recent Stories
Wear your most patriotic outfit pieces and enjoy BBQ, beer tastings, tailgating and more at the best celebration of the season! Join DC Polo Society, DC Fray // District Fray…
Residents can continue reporting noisy choppers online or by phone under an arrangement with its Northern Virginia neighbors.
Say hello to the wonderful Cheesecake, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This senior girl is currently in foster with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and is ready…
Changes might eventually be coming to the busy stretch of Glebe Road between Columbia Pike and I-66 in Ballston. The Virginia Dept. of Transportation today kicked off the public engagement…
Summer is in full swing at Art House 7, and we’re excited to announce our incredible new lineup of August classes, workshops, camps, and more!
Starting August 7, join our four-week ceramics classes. Discover the joy of pottery throwing in our wheel classes and unleash your imagination with our sculpture classes. Experienced ceramicists and students can explore individually at our ceramics Open Studios on July 14, 21, and 28.
New Ceramic Sculpture camps are available for aspiring sculptors aged 12-17 during weeks 7 and 8. There’s also a three-day camp from August 23-25 for 10-12-year-olds! There are still limited spaces for our themed summer camps in weeks 5, 6, and 7.
Embark on creative adventures with our all-new Art Club! Sessions are available on Tuesdays and Fridays from August 8-22 for different age groups from K-6th grade.
Are you struggling with stress, anxiety, or overwhelming emotions? Do you find yourself stuck in patterns that hinder your personal growth and happiness? It’s time to take charge of your mental well-being and embark on a journey of self-discovery.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we offer transformative psychotherapy sessions that empower you to overcome obstacles and cultivate a fulfilling life. Our team of experienced and compassionate therapists is dedicated to guiding you towards inner healing and personal transformation.
Take the first step towards a brighter future with our exclusive offer: a complimentary 15-minute consultation. This free session allows you to explore the benefits of psychotherapy and get a taste of our supportive and confidential environment.
During your consultation, our therapist will actively listen to your concerns, providing a safe space for you to express your thoughts and feelings. They will work with you to identify your unique needs and develop a tailored treatment plan to address them effectively.
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our